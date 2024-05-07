Challis-Mackay beats Firth 4-1; rematch in 2A Nuclear Conference Championship on Saturday

FIRTH, Idaho (KIFI) - Round one in the 2A Nuclear Conference Tournament between Firth and Challis-Mackay goes to the Rivercats 4-1 Tuesday, with Challis-Mackay improving to 17-2-1 on the season.

The Rivercats were carried to victory by Ruger Nicholls, who was dynamite on the bump. Nicholls tossed a complete game, allowing just two hits and one run while striking out six.

Despite the defeat earlier in the day, Firth won an elimination game over Salmon to set up a rematch with Challis-Mackay in Saturday's championship.

The title game is set for 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Firth, and a second game at 3:00 p.m. will be necessary if Firth wins the first contest.