Skip to Content
Local Sports

Challis-Mackay beats Firth 4-1; rematch in 2A Nuclear Conference Championship on Saturday

By
today at 7:49 PM
Published 8:07 PM

FIRTH, Idaho (KIFI) - Round one in the 2A Nuclear Conference Tournament between Firth and Challis-Mackay goes to the Rivercats 4-1 Tuesday, with Challis-Mackay improving to 17-2-1 on the season.

The Rivercats were carried to victory by Ruger Nicholls, who was dynamite on the bump. Nicholls tossed a complete game, allowing just two hits and one run while striking out six.

Despite the defeat earlier in the day, Firth won an elimination game over Salmon to set up a rematch with Challis-Mackay in Saturday's championship.

The title game is set for 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Firth, and a second game at 3:00 p.m. will be necessary if Firth wins the first contest.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content