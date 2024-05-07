Highland trounces Madison 20-3 to win 5A High Country Championship

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - If the dominance of the Highland Rams wasn't evident before, it was definitely evident Tuesday when Highland blew out Madison 20-3 in the 5A High Country title game.

With the victory, the Rams have now won 13 games in a row, 18 of their last 19, and have advanced to the 5A state tournament.

Highland had it going from the get-go, with Taylor Stringfellow retiring the side in order and the bats pouring in four runs in the first inning. The Rams never looked back.

Next up, Highland heads to next week's 5A state tournament, while Madison will now compete in a play-in game Saturday.