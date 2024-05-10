Pocatello promotes Kobi Gardea to Boys Basketball Head Coach

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello High School has named its replacement for Joe Green, and one of his former players, Kobi Gardea, is the new leader of the Boys Basketball program. Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 announced the news Friday.

Gardea takes over for Green, who resigned in April. Green helped lead Poky to its first boys basketball state championship since 2000 this season, and Gardea was an assistant on that squad.

Gardea's resume is extensive and not just as a former player in Pocatello. He played collegiately at Idaho State for one year before transferring to Eastern Oregon.

Following his playing career, Gardea became an assistant at Eastern Oregon for three seasons before returning to Pocatello.