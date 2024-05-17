Challis-Mackay falls to Grangeville 16-15 in walkoff fashion in the 2A baseball semifinals

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Exhilaration quickly turned into heartbreak for the Challis-Mackay Rivercats Friday night, when a five-run seventh inning comeback was erased by a Grangeville walkoff in the 2A baseball semifinals.

After a scoreless first inning, the bats were in rhythm on both sides, with the Bulldogs using a nine-run third inning to build a 12-3 advantage.

But Challis-Mackay kept plugging away at the deficit, eventually scoring five in the seventh inning to tie the game at 15 runs apiece.

However, Carson Mundt's walkoff single sealed a defeat for Challis-Mackay and a win for Grangeville.

Next up, Challis-Mackay takes on Wendell in the 2A third-place game Saturday at 11:30 a.m.