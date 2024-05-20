Chukars defeat Bandits 9-7 in annual exhibition game before Opening Day

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - It's a fan-favorite game every year, the annual Bandits vs. Chukars exhibition contest, and it's the Chuks coming out on top in 2024 with a 9-7 victory.

The unique seven-inning game featured Bandits hitters batting against Bandits pitchers with the same scenario for the Chukars.

Each team scored twice in the first inning, and the Bandits claimed a 5-2 advantage in the second inning.

But the Chuks pulled off the comeback to take this one 9-7.

Next up, Opening Day for the Chukars is Tuesday night at Melaleuca Field with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. The Bandits' season begins Friday with a Memorial Day Tournament in Glendale, AZ.