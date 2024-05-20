Five Local Spring Sports Team and Countless Athletes Bring Home State Titles

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The high school sports season finished with a weekend full of spring state tournaments, and five local teams can call themselves state champions.

The 3A baseball champions, the Sugar-Salem Diggers, won their first title in school history Saturday, coming back from a 9-6 deficit in the seventh inning to win the championship 10-9 over Homedale.

The local softball champions are the Pocatello Thunder in 4A, who also won their first title in school history. Poky won three straight elimination games Saturday to avenge last year's loss in the championship.

They're not the only championship-winning team in Pocatello because the Century Boys Tennis team won the 4A crown. It's the boys' fourth championship, first since 2018, and ninth for the program as a whole.

A pair of track squads also brought home the gold, with Soda Springs winning the 2A girls title and Rockland taking home the 1A Boys championship.

Congratulations to all of the team and individual champions at this weekend's state tournaments!