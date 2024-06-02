Skip to Content
Local Sports

Bandits and Runnin’ Rebels split doubleheader with 55 combined runs scored

By
June 1, 2024 11:28 PM
Published 12:02 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - If you like offense, Melaleuca Field was the place to be Saturday night, where the Bandits and the Runnin' Rebels tallied a combined 55 runs in a doubleheader split.

Game one of the twin billing ended with a football score, as Pocatello won it 20-17 on the strength of a 12-run fourth inning.

But Idaho Falls bounced back in game two, tallying eight combined runs in the fifth and sixth innings to turn a 6-3 deficit into an 11-7 win.

Next up, the Bandits head to Ogden for a tournament this coming weekend, while the Runnin' Rebels host the Utah Yaks once again Tuesday in a doubleheader starting at 5:00 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content