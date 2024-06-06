Hawks throttle the Chukars on back-to-back nights, winning 20-6

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The final Chukars home game before a two-week road trip, to put it mildly, did not go according to plan Thursday night, when the Boise Hawks blew out Idaho Falls 20-6.

This win gives the Hawks the early 2-1 edge for the 2024 Highway Series, which Boise won last season.

The Hawks scored in seven of nine innings, and they tallied at least two runs in five frames on their way to victory.

The 20-3 decision Thursday follows a 22-1 win by Boise over Idaho Falls one night prior.

Next up, the Chukars hit the road for 12 straight games, starting with three more against the Hawks in Boise. Friday night's matchup begins at 7:05 p.m.