Idaho Falls Banditos take on the Bandits

Rain, shine, or oppressive heat, very little short of lightning can stop a baseball game.

And after a month-long road trip, the Idaho Falls bandits have finally returned home.

They took on the Idaho Falls Banditos Wednesday night, a group of Bandits alumni playing college ball, in an exhibition.

It’s hotter than two rats in a wool sock outside, but that just heats up the competition on the diamond.

With a runner on in the first, McGwire Jephson hits a scorcher to left-center.

It rolls all the way to the wall, giving Merit Jones ample time to make a mad dash from first to score on the double.

Banditos already up 1-0.

Jephson moves to third - and there’s a wild pitch!

Gets away from the catcher, he scrambles for it, but there’s not much he can do with it.

It’s 2-0 now!

At least Tyson Christensen gets out of the inning on a high note.

The banditos kick things off on the mound with a strikeout.

A passed ball, but the runner is out at first.

Then Dax Whitney, a likely top-100 pick in next week’s MLB draft, hits a not-so-frozen rope to the wall in left-center field.

And to think it’s for his pitching prowess!

But he’s a shortstop and he secures a stand-up double.

And despite the heat, the bandits get frozen to end the inning.

They start the top of the second with a hit-by-pitch - which is always a good omen.

And then the banditos attempt to bunt!

A beautiful turn and throw by the catcher, but the runner is safe at second.

Ayson Webb takes advantage of a pitch in the dirt and nabs third base.