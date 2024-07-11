Idaho Falls Banditos take on the Bandits
Rain, shine, or oppressive heat, very little short of lightning can stop a baseball game.
And after a month-long road trip, the Idaho Falls bandits have finally returned home.
They took on the Idaho Falls Banditos Wednesday night, a group of Bandits alumni playing college ball, in an exhibition.
It’s hotter than two rats in a wool sock outside, but that just heats up the competition on the diamond.
With a runner on in the first, McGwire Jephson hits a scorcher to left-center.
It rolls all the way to the wall, giving Merit Jones ample time to make a mad dash from first to score on the double.
Banditos already up 1-0.
Jephson moves to third - and there’s a wild pitch!
Gets away from the catcher, he scrambles for it, but there’s not much he can do with it.
It’s 2-0 now!
At least Tyson Christensen gets out of the inning on a high note.
The banditos kick things off on the mound with a strikeout.
A passed ball, but the runner is out at first.
Then Dax Whitney, a likely top-100 pick in next week’s MLB draft, hits a not-so-frozen rope to the wall in left-center field.
And to think it’s for his pitching prowess!
But he’s a shortstop and he secures a stand-up double.
And despite the heat, the bandits get frozen to end the inning.
They start the top of the second with a hit-by-pitch - which is always a good omen.
And then the banditos attempt to bunt!
A beautiful turn and throw by the catcher, but the runner is safe at second.
Ayson Webb takes advantage of a pitch in the dirt and nabs third base.