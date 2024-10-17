Skip to Content
Thursday high school volleyball scores – October 17

Highland  0
Madison  3

Preston  0
Bear Lake  3

Blackfoot  3
Skyline  0

Idaho Falls  3
Hillcrest  2

West Jefferson  1
Firth  3

Ririe  3
North Fremont  0

Declo   0
Malad  3

Grace  0
Butte County  3

