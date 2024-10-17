Thursday high school volleyball scores – October 17
(KIFI)
Highland 0
Madison 3
Preston 0
Bear Lake 3
Blackfoot 3
Skyline 0
Idaho Falls 3
Hillcrest 2
West Jefferson 1
Firth 3
Ririe 3
North Fremont 0
Declo 0
Malad 3
Grace 0
Butte County 3
(KIFI)
Highland 0
Madison 3
Preston 0
Bear Lake 3
Blackfoot 3
Skyline 0
Idaho Falls 3
Hillcrest 2
West Jefferson 1
Firth 3
Ririe 3
North Fremont 0
Declo 0
Malad 3
Grace 0
Butte County 3
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.