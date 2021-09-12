BYU defeats No. 21 Utah for first time since 2009, fans storm the field to celebrate

Regional College Sports

PROVO, Utah (KIFI) - Saturday night in Provo, BYU fans were partying like it was 2009 as the Cougars took down No. 21 Utah 26-17 in the Holy War for the first time in more than a decade. Once the victory became official, fans stormed the field to celebrate a victory 12 years in the making.

The first quarter was a defensive struggle, but the Cougars scored a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter to take a nine-point lead into halftime. That lead would be extended to 16 in the third quarter.

The Utes tried to mount a comeback with 10 points in the fourth quarter, but it ultimately wasn't enough as the BYU defense bent but didn't break, coming up with a huge stop on fourth down on what would be Utah's final possession.

This game may be a coming out party for Jaren Hall. In just the second game of the season, Hall tossed three touchdowns and recorded 241 total yards (149 pass, 92 rush).

Next up for the Cougs, they try to make it three-for-three against the Pac-12 next Saturday night against Arizona State. Utah tries to bounce back from this loss in San Diego against San Diego State.