Highest-ranked pizza restaurants in Boise by diners

Pizza is one of those universal languages that Americans just get. Even if the styles are vastly different based on the region—like a thin wide slice from New York, a thick square cut with crispy edges from Detroit, or deep cheesy pie in a pan from Chicago—many can agree that the combination of chewy dough, tangy sauce, and gooey cheese is a true American classic.

The growing number of pizza joints is enough proof: more than 73,000 pizza restaurants were logged in the United States in 2023. Yet, with so many options to choose from, how is a pizza connoisseur supposed to know the best place to grab a slice?

There’s a lot of competition out there to become the best pizza place in town, especially with people who have a lot of opinions. The aesthetic is always important to consider; maybe customers prefer a classic greasy joint with checkered tablecloths and shakers of Parmesan and red pepper flakes to douse their slice, or perhaps something artisanal with wood-fired pies served with a thoughtfully curated wine menu. Then there’s the pizza itself. Is the restaurant using high-quality ingredients? Does the taste make you want to keep eating more and more?

It may seem like a lot of meticulous details, but given that Americans could eat up to 180 slices of pizza in a year, it only makes sense that all of these details are considered when choosing a go-to local spot. Thankfully, there’s enough data out there to steer customers in the right direction instead of having to do the research themselves.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-ranked pizza restaurants in Boise using data from Yelp. Data is as of March 29, 2024. Businesses were selected using Yelp’s ranking system, which calculates an adjusted rating value that takes into account the number of ratings as well as the rating score itself. Only restaurants with at least 25 reviews were considered.

#30. MOD Pizza

– Rating: 3.6/5 (36 reviews)

– Address: 600 North Milwaukee St. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: pizza

#29. Flying Pie Pizzaria

– Rating: 3.6/5 (144 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1326 South Broadway Ave. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: pizza

#28. Idaho Pizza Company

– Rating: 3.6/5 (64 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 1677 Broadway Ave. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: pizza

#27. Mancino’s Pizza And Grinders

– Rating: 3.7/5 (41 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 6564 South Federal Way Boise, Idaho

– Categories: pizza, italian

#26. Lulu’s Pizza

– Rating: 3.7/5 (115 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2594 North Bogus Basin Road Boise, Idaho

– Categories: pizza

#25. Westside Pizza

– Rating: 3.8/5 (68 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 8489 West Overland Road Boise, Idaho

– Categories: pizza

#24. Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

– Rating: 3.8/5 (144 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 3139 South Bown Way Boise, Idaho

– Categories: pizza, italian, sandwiches

#23. Wiseguy Pizza Pie

– Rating: 3.8/5 (81 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 570 Main St. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: pizza, sandwiches, bars

#22. Voodoo Brewing – Boise

– Rating: 3.8/5 (28 reviews)

– Address: 9931 West Cable Car St. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: brewpubs, american, pizza

#21. Flying Pie Pizzaria

– Rating: 3.8/5 (156 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 4320 West State St. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: pizza

#20. Twisted Timber Tavern

– Rating: 3.9/5 (86 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 4563 South Cloverdale Road Boise, Idaho

– Categories: pubs, pizza

#19. Flying Pie Pizzaria

– Rating: 3.9/5 (52 reviews)

– Address: 10678 West Overland Road Boise, Idaho

– Categories: pizza

#18. Extreme Pizza – Boise

– Rating: 4.0/5 (159 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 590 Broadway Ave. 100 Ste 100 Boise, Idaho

– Categories: pizza, salad, sandwiches

#17. NY Giant Pizza

– Rating: 4.0/5 (157 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 7709 West Overland Road Ste 140 Boise, Idaho

– Categories: pizza, italian

#16. Flying Pie Pizzaria

– Rating: 4.0/5 (314 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 6508 West Fairview Ave. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: pizza, salad, beer bar

#15. North End Pizza

– Rating: 4.1/5 (113 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1513 North 13th St. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: pizza, beer bar

#14. Red Bench Pizza

– Rating: 4.1/5 (161 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1204 South Vista Ave. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: pizza, italian, bars

#13. Guido’s Original New York Style Pizza

– Rating: 4.1/5 (142 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 12375 West Chinden Blvd. Ste G Boise, Idaho

– Categories: pizza

#12. Guido’s Original New York Style Pizza Downtown

– Rating: 4.3/5 (328 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 235 North 5th St. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: pizza, italian, salad

#11. Diggs Pizza

– Rating: 4.3/5 (101 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 4646 South Cole Road Boise, Idaho

– Categories: pizza

#10. ROMiÓS Greek and Italian Restaurant

– Rating: 4.3/5 (214 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 8125 West Fairview Ave. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: pizza, italian, greek

#9. Spitfire Pizza

– Rating: 4.4/5 (264 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2450 South Vista Ave. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: pizza, beer bar, sandwiches

#8. Pizza Twist

– Rating: 4.4/5 (55 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1505 South Broadway Boise, Idaho

– Categories: pizza, gluten-free, vegan

#7. Tony’s Pizzeria Teatro

– Rating: 4.4/5 (173 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 105 North Capitol Blvd. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: italian, pizza

#6. Americana Pizza

– Rating: 4.5/5 (80 reviews)

– Address: 304 Americana Boise, Idaho

– Categories: pizza

#5. Lost Grove Brewing

– Rating: 4.6/5 (49 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1026 South La Pointe St. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: breweries, salad, pizza

#4. The Front Door

– Rating: 4.6/5 (267 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 105 South 6th St. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: pizza, beer bar, cocktail bars

#3. The Wylder

– Rating: 4.6/5 (562 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 501 West Broad St. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: pizza, cocktail bars, salad

#2. Casanova Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.6/5 (72 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2431 West Fairview Ave. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: pizza, salad, sandwiches

#1. 3 Wood Pizza & Pub

– Rating: 4.7/5 (170 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 10497 West Lake Hazel Road Boise, Idaho

– Categories: pizza, gastropubs, salad

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Kiersten Hickman, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 314 metros.