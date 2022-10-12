

Warner Bros.

50 worst sci-fi movies of all time

John Travolta in Battlefield Earth

The science fiction movie genre has been around since 1902 when George Méliès blew minds with “Le Voyage dans la Lune,” or as American audiences know it, “A Trip to the Moon.” In the more than 100 years that have followed, production quality and human advancements have soared to unimaginable levels, giving filmmakers plenty of content ideas and tools to execute them. Thousands of sci-fi movies have been released since Méliès’ fantastic voyage, and quite a few have been remarkable. But there are always two sides to a coin: For every masterpiece like “Star Wars,” there’s a sci-fi franchise the world could have done without.

Stacker compiled IMDb and Metacritic data from September 2022 on all sci-fi movies with more than 2,500 votes on IMDb. It ranked them by Stacker score, an equally weighted index between Metascore and IMDb user rating, #1 being the worst. Ties were broken by IMDb votes, meaning a movie with more votes would be closer to #1 worst. If a film did not have a Metascore, it was not considered.

This list includes movies that didn’t splurge for a special effects budget, told a story that’s been told too many times before, or didn’t make sense. Some of these films are so bad their directors denounced them, while others have garnered cult followings.

Let’s look at the 50 worst sci-fi movies of all time.

Revolution Studios

#50. ‘Zoom’ (2006)

Tim Allen kneels to talk to a teen boy in front of a white weaved wall.

– Director: Peter Hewitt

– Stacker score: 38.1

– IMDb user rating: 4.3

– Metascore: 26

– Runtime: 83 minutes

It’s a superhero movie, but there’s nothing super about “Zoom.” Even with big names like Tim Allen, Courteney Cox, and Chevy Chase attached, the action/comedy was a major flop—collecting only $12.5 million at the box office despite a $35 million production budget.



Mutual Film Company

#49. ‘Virus’ (1999)

Jamie Lee Curtis and William Baldwin in a scene from Virus

– Director: John Bruno

– Stacker score: 38.1

– IMDb user rating: 5

– Metascore: 19

– Runtime: 99 minutes

Based on the Chuck Pfarrer comic of the same name, the creators of “Virus” were so confident in its success that they promoted it with a line of action figures and a video game. The Jamie Lee Curtis-starring horror film was a critical and commercial flop upon its release; however, it’s since gained a cult following.



New Line Cinema

#48. ‘Jason X’ (2001)

A young man and woman looking scared in a wide metal tubular tunnel.

– Director: James Isaac

– Stacker score: 38.1

– IMDb user rating: 4.4

– Metascore: 25

– Runtime: 92 minutes

The 10th installment in the “Friday the 13th” franchise—”Jason X”—is widely considered the worst. Jason Voorhees is one of the most infamous horror characters in history, and sending him to space—after being cryogenically frozen for hundreds of years—and then transforming him into a cyborg just doesn’t work.



Dolphin Entertainment

#47. ‘Max Steel’ (2016)

A human / robot figure with metal armor and blue lights.

– Director: Stewart Hendler

– Stacker score: 37.6

– IMDb user rating: 4.6

– Metascore: 22

– Runtime: 92 minutes

“Max Steel” is based on a television series based on a line of Mattel action figures of the same name. Despite the toys launching in 1999, nostalgia wasn’t enough for audiences to like the film.



Hammerhead Productions

#46. ‘Supernova’ (2000)

A man in a blue tank top sits in front of a holographic chess board.

– Directors: Walter Hill, Francis Ford Coppola, Jack Sholder

– Stacker score: 37

– IMDb user rating: 4.8

– Metascore: 19

– Runtime: 90 minutes

James Spader, Angela Bassett, Robert Forster, and other well-known actors couldn’t save “Supernova,“ nor could a cast of directors. Even after multiple edits and test screenings, the deep space thriller was a major flop.



Davis-Panzer Productions

#45. ‘Highlander: Endgame’ (2000)

A man with long dark hair wearing a thick fur jacket and blood on his face holds a sword.

– Director: Douglas Aarniokoski

– Stacker score: 37

– IMDb user rating: 4.6

– Metascore: 21

– Runtime: 87 minutes

“Highlander: Endgame” is the fourth installment of the “Highlander” film franchise and also acts as a continuation of the “Highlander” television series. Despite failing critically and commercially, a sequel titled “Highlander: The Source” was released in 2007, wrapping up the story.



Summit Entertainment

#44. ‘The Darkest Hour’ (2011)

Four young adults walk through a red lit hallway.

– Director: Chris Gorak

– Stacker score: 37

– IMDb user rating: 4.9

– Metascore: 18

– Runtime: 89 minutes

“The Darkest Hour” is a classic alien invasion story lacking imagination. Critics panned it for being “a dimwitted 3D sci-fi travesty.” Still, interestingly enough, it was a commercial success—making more than $65.6 million worldwide, which was more than double the budget.



Mirumir

#43. ‘Branded’ (2012)

A man in a suit runs through the rain with two guns in his hands in a futuristic city setting.

– Directors: Jamie Bradshaw, Aleksandr Dulerayn

– Stacker score: 36.5

– IMDb user rating: 4.6

– Metascore: 20

– Runtime: 106 minutes

“Branded” was marketed as a fun monster movie, but according to critics, that was false advertising. Instead, the fantasy sci-fi was slammed for being bloated with “ideological pretension” that not only took away from the story, but made it hard to follow or understand.



Franchise Pictures

#42. ‘A Sound of Thunder’ (2005)

Edward Burns leads a group of men in camo suits, space helmets and guns.

– Director: Peter Hyams

– Stacker score: 36.5

– IMDb user rating: 4.2

– Metascore: 24

– Runtime: 110 minutes

Ray Bradbury may be sci-fi royalty, but the 2005 film adaption of his 1952 short story “A Sound of Thunder” was not well received. In addition to being a critical flop, the movie only managed to rake in $11.6 million at the box office despite an $80 million budget.



Cloud Ten Pictures

#41. ‘Left Behind: The Movie’ (2000)

Kirk Cameron and Chelsea Noble in suits.

– Director: Vic Sarin

– Stacker score: 35.9

– IMDb user rating: 4.3

– Metascore: 22

– Runtime: 96 minutes

“Left Behind: The Movie” is a religious thriller its creators boasted as the “biggest and most ambitious Christian film ever made.” Instead, it was just a big flop; however, that didn’t stop the franchise from continuing with two more films: “Left Behind II: Tribulation Force” and “Left Behind: World at War.”



Warner Bros.

#40. ‘Batman & Robin’ (1997)

George Clooney and Chris O’Donnell as batman and robin.

– Director: Joel Schumacher

– Stacker score: 35.9

– IMDb user rating: 3.7

– Metascore: 28

– Runtime: 125 minutes

“Batman & Robin” has an all-star cast, including George Clooney and Uma Thurman, and is part of an all-star franchise, but despite all that, it’s widely considered one of the worst movies of all time—and the worst “Batman” movie. Though it didn’t tank at the box office, critics have slammed this installment for its cringeworthy dialogue and simplistic story, among other things such as Bat-nipples.



Corsan

#39. ‘The Lovers’ (2015)

Josh Hartnett and Bipasha Basu dressed in different time periods sitting together.

– Director: Roland Joffé

– Stacker score: 35.4

– IMDb user rating: 4.5

– Metascore: 19

– Runtime: 109 minutes

A romance time travel film, “The Lovers” just didn’t hit the mark. Roland Joffé is an Academy Award-winning director, and the movie even debuted at the illustrious Cannes Film Festival, but that wasn’t enough for critics to like it.



Centurion

#38. ‘Wing Commander’ (1999)

Freddie Prinze Jr. in a red pilot suit and helmet.

– Director: Chris Roberts

– Stacker score: 35.4

– IMDb user rating: 4.3

– Metascore: 21

– Runtime: 100 minutes

“Wing Commander” is the perfect example of how video game franchises don’t necessarily translate to film. Not even ’90s heartthrob Freddie Prinze Jr. could save this one, which made only $11.5 million at the box office despite costing $27 million.



Universal Pictures

#37. ‘The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas’ (2000)

Joan Collins in a black and white dress and big white glasses smiling.

– Director: Brian Levant

– Stacker score: 35.4

– IMDb user rating: 3.7

– Metascore: 27

– Runtime: 90 minutes

It might have been a critical flop, but “The Flintstones” made money at the box office, so filmmakers made a sequel. Unfortunately, “The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas,” a prequel to the first film, didn’t retain any of the original cast and ended up not only being a bust with the critics, but also a bust at the box office.



Destination Films

#36. ‘Bats’ (1999)

Dina Meyer, Lou Diamond Phillips, and Leon stand looking inquisitively at something.

– Director: Louis Morneau

– Stacker score: 34.8

– IMDb user rating: 4

– Metascore: 23

– Runtime: 91 minutes

“Bats” is exactly what you’d think it would be—a horror film about genetically mutated bats that wreak havoc in a small town. But Louis Morneau is no Alfred Hitchcock—who managed to make birds terrifying. The Rotten Tomatoes critics consensus dubbed “Bats” as “neither scary nor creepy.”



MGM

#35. ‘Species II’ (1998)

A woman with short blonde hair sitting in a chair with wires connected to her chest while she clutches a baseball.

– Director: Peter Medak

– Stacker score: 34.8

– IMDb user rating: 4.4

– Metascore: 19

– Runtime: 93 minutes

Sometimes it doesn’t matter if the first movie in a franchise gets panned—as long as it makes money, there’s an opportunity for sequels. “Species” did not fare well with critics; however, the sci-fi action horror was successful enough at the box office to spawn “Species II.” The sequel was a flop, but a third movie was still made.



Minds Eye Entertainment

#34. ‘Stranded’ (2013)

Christian Slater shines a blue light on something ahead while a woman stands behind him.

– Director: Roger Christian

– Stacker score: 34.3

– IMDb user rating: 3.5

– Metascore: 27

– Runtime: 84 minutes

Sometimes alien movies really work, and sometimes they really don’t. Christian Slater stars in “Stranded,” a film about astronauts stranded in a lunar mining base who have to fend off an attack by shape-shifting aliens. The premise sounds interesting enough, but the execution rendered bad reviews for offering “neither originality nor thrills.”



Dimension Films

#33. ‘Piranha 3DD’ (2012)

David Hasselhoff in a lifegaurd stand talking to a little boy with two women in bikinis in the background.

– Director: John Gulager

– Stacker score: 33.7

– IMDb user rating: 3.7

– Metascore: 24

– Runtime: 83 minutes

Even though “Piranha 3DD” was not meant to be taken seriously, the horror-comedy got panned for being too much of a parody. Like the first film, “Piranha 3D,” the sequel was also criticized for its use of 3D technology.



Cannon Films

#32. ‘Superman IV: The Quest for Peace’ (1987)

Christopher Reeve and Margot Kidder flying over a city at night.

– Director: Sidney J. Furie

– Stacker score: 33.7

– IMDb user rating: 3.7

– Metascore: 24

– Runtime: 90 minutes

“Superman IV: The Quest for Peace” may have been the last movie to star Christopher Reeve as Superman, but that doesn’t mean it’s good. Even its star only agreed to make it in exchange for a hefty list of demands, including a $6 million paycheck, which ended up being 35% of the total budget. The movie was so cringeworthy that Superman got shelved for 19 years before 2006’s “Superman Returns.”



Screen Gems

#31. ‘Ultraviolet’ (2006)

– Director: Kurt Wimmer

– Stacker score: 33.7

– IMDb user rating: 4.3

– Metascore: 18

– Runtime: 88 minutes

Milla Jovovich plays a vampirelike protagonist in “Ultraviolet.” The dystopian sci-fi action movie did not fare well at the box office or with critics; however, it was still turned into both a novel and an anime series.



ITC Films

#30. ‘Saturn 3’ (1980)

Kirk Douglas and Farrah Fawcett in the control room of a ship.

– Directors: Stanley Donen, John Barry

– Stacker score: 33.2

– IMDb user rating: 5.1

– Metascore: 9

– Runtime: 88 minutes

One would think that with a cast that includes Farrah Fawcett, Kirk Douglas, and Harvey Keitel, a movie is bound to be good, but that’s not the case with “Saturn 3.” The futuristic sci-fi film was so bad that Keitel reportedly called it the nadir of his career.



New World Pictures

#29. ‘Saturday the 14th’ (1981)

A green creature sitting in a bubble bath.

– Director: Howard R. Cohen

– Stacker score: 32.6

– IMDb user rating: 4.6

– Metascore: 13

– Runtime: 75 minutes

Despite its name, “Saturday the 14th” is not a spoof on the “Friday the 13th” franchise. However, it is a horror comedy poking fun at classic horror films of the 1930s and 1940s. The film got panned for not being funny, but filmmakers still made a sequel. Unsurprisingly “Saturday the 14th Strikes Back” was also deemed unfunny.



Embassy Pictures

#28. ‘Zapped!’ (1982)

A blonde cheerleader in between a baseball player and a blonde guy in a pink button down shirt on the baseball field.

– Director: Robert J. Rosenthal

– Stacker score: 32.6

– IMDb user rating: 4.9

– Metascore: 10

– Runtime: 98 minutes

“Zapped!” is a teen sex comedy that stars Scott Baio as a teenager who acquires telekinetic powers. The film was a flop, but Baio stood by it, saying in 2014: “Great movie. Loved it then, love it today. I get more people asking about that movie than anything, no lie. And I had a ball making that.”



Mac and Me Joint Venture

#27. ‘Mac and Me’ (1988)

A blonde boy with an alien in his lap shooting light at something.

– Director: Stewart Raffill

– Stacker score: 32.6

– IMDb user rating: 3.3

– Metascore: 26

– Runtime: 99 minutes

The movie poster proves “Mac and Me” is a clear rip off of “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” and it got panned for just that—and its shameless product placement of McDonald’s and Coca-Cola. Though it was a commercial and critical failure upon its release, the movie has since gained a cult following, thanks partly to Paul Rudd.



EFO Films

#26. ‘Vice’ (2015)

Bruce Willis stands with another man and a woman in suits in a control room looking at camera screens.

– Director: Brian A. Miller

– Stacker score: 32.6

– IMDb user rating: 4.2

– Metascore: 17

– Runtime: 96 minutes

If you’ve ever watched “Westworld,” the premise of “Vice” will sound familiar. Julian Michaels, played by Bruce Willis, opens a resort where people can play out their deepest, darkest fantasies with the park’s androids, and then one becomes sentient and escapes. Despite the blatant “Westworld” rip-off, the movie was criticized for “lazy filmmaking.”



Warner Bros.

#25. ‘Steel’ (1997)

Shaquille O’Neal dressed as a superhero in the street.

– Director: Kenneth Johnson

– Stacker score: 31.5

– IMDb user rating: 2.9

– Metascore: 28

– Runtime: 97 minutes

A superhero movie starring Shaquille O’Neal never had a chance to be taken seriously. Unfortunately for “Steel,” it wasn’t just panned by critics but also a total box office bomb, making only $1.7 million despite a $16 million budget.



Acme Rocket Fuel

#24. ‘Jiu Jitsu’ (2020)

Nicolas Cage with a red bandana wrapped around his head holding a sword in front of him.

– Director: Dimitri Logothetis

– Stacker score: 30.9

– IMDb user rating: 2.9

– Metascore: 27

– Runtime: 102 minutes

“Jiu Jitsu” is a movie about jiujitsu fighters battling aliens every six years to protect Earth. The premise is an interesting, albeit slightly silly one, but boy, did it flop at the box office. The film made less than $100,000 even though it cost $25 million.



Four Square Productions

#23. ‘Attack of the Killer Tomatoes!’ (1978)

A car window covered in smashed tomatoes.

– Director: John De Bello

– Stacker score: 30.4

– IMDb user rating: 4.6

– Metascore: 9

– Runtime: 83 minutes

“Attack of the Killer Tomatoes!” may have been panned by critics, but the 1978 horror spoof did so well at the box office that it spawned three sequels, a television series, and some video games. Fans praise it as being unabashedly cheesy.



Franchise Pictures

#22. ‘Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever’ (2002)

Lucy Liu in all black and sunglasses shooting a machine gun.

– Director: Wych Kaosayananda

– Stacker score: 30.4

– IMDb user rating: 3.6

– Metascore: 19

– Runtime: 91 minutes

Antonio Banderas and Lucy Liu playing secret agents who set aside their differences and team up to fight a common enemy may sound like an intriguing plot line, but “Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever” is anything but fascinating. The movie got criticized for its overblown action and lack of coherence, and Roger Ebert famously gave it half a star and included it in his list of most hated films.



Golden Harvest Company

#21. ‘Megaforce’ (1982)

A man with thick blonde hair combed back and a blue bandana tied around his head.

– Director: Hal Needham

– Stacker score: 29.8

– IMDb user rating: 3.6

– Metascore: 18

– Runtime: 99 minutes

In theory, an action film directed by a former stuntman should be excellent. In practice, it’s not. Critics panned “Megaforce,” which flopped big time at the box office; however, it’s widely considered a cult classic, and a 1998 episode of “South Park” even referenced the movie.

New Line Cinema

#20. ‘Lawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace’ (1996)

A man sitting in a square chair in the center of a circular metal frame with devices attached to his head.

– Director: Farhad Mann

– Stacker score: 29.8

– IMDb user rating: 2.5

– Metascore: 29

– Runtime: 93 minutes

The sci-fi action film, “Lawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace,” was a sequel to “The Lawnmower Man.” Stephen King took the original movie to court for taking too many liberties to be named after his short story.



Atlas 3 Productions

#19. ‘Atlas Shrugged: Who Is John Galt?’ (2014)

A man and woman stand in front of a giant square metal box in the woods with writing on the front.

– Director: James Manera

– Stacker score: 28.7

– IMDb user rating: 4.3

– Metascore: 9

– Runtime: 99 minutes

“Atlas Shrugged: Who Is John Galt?” is the third installment of the “Atlas Shrugged” franchise. The films were based on the philosopher Ayn Rand’s 1957 novel of the same name, and one critic suggested if she were alive today, she’d “be looking for lighter fluid for this one.”



Brouwersgracht Investments

#18. ‘Piranha II: The Spawning’ (1981)

A man fighting something with a stick with a mob of people in the background.

– Directors: James Cameron, Ovidio G. Assonitis, Miller Drake

– Stacker score: 28.7

– IMDb user rating: 3.7

– Metascore: 15

– Runtime: 94 minutes

Unfortunately, the “Piranha 3D” movies weren’t the first in the series—they started way back in 1978. “Piranha II: The Spawning” was the first sequel and, oddly enough, James Cameron’s directorial debut. The famed director tried to disown the movie, going as far as attempting to get his name taken out of the credits, but has since reclaimed his part in it.



Radical Studios

#17. ‘The Last Days of American Crime’ (2020)

A man and woman looking tired, dirty and scared driving a truck.

– Director: Olivier Megaton

– Stacker score: 28.7

– IMDb user rating: 3.7

– Metascore: 15

– Runtime: 148 minutes

Sometimes movies get criticized for their content; other times, it’s just bad timing. For “The Last Days of American Crime,” it was both. The movie’s creators made the poor choice of releasing the action thriller, which depicts violent police brutality, during the George Floyd protests.



Contend

#16. ‘Cabin Fever’ (2016)

A man being pulled into a lake by another man in the water.

– Director: Travis Zariwny

– Stacker score: 28.2

– IMDb user rating: 3.7

– Metascore: 14

– Runtime: 99 minutes

Remakes generally only work when enough time has passed, and 14 years isn’t enough. This version of “Cabin Fever” is a reboot of Eli Roth’s 2002 sci-fi horror flick of the same name. Though Roth acted as co-writer and executive producer this time around, it wasn’t enough to make critics and fans alike care. The movie was a failure all around.

Castle Rock Entertainment

#15. ‘The Adventures of Pluto Nash’ (2002)

Rosario Dawson, Randy Quaid and Eddie Murphy looking shocked as they fly a spacecraft.

– Director: Ron Underwood

– Stacker score: 27.6

– IMDb user rating: 3.8

– Metascore: 12

– Runtime: 95 minutes

“The Adventures of Pluto Nash” emerged in the era of Eddie Murphy playing dual roles. In this sci-fi action comedy, he’s joined by Randy Quaid, Rosario Dawson, Joe Pantoliano, Jay Mohr, Luis Guzmán, James Rebhorn, Peter Boyle, Pam Grier, and John Cleese, but the impressive cast wasn’t enough to make the movie good.



Warner Bros.

#14. ‘The Avengers’ (1998)

Ralph Fiennes in a pinstripe suit and top hat and Uma Thurman in cat eye glasses driving in a classic car.

– Director: Jeremiah S. Chechik

– Stacker score: 27.6

– IMDb user rating: 3.8

– Metascore: 12

– Runtime: 89 minutes

Not to be confused with the Marvel superhero franchise, “The Avengers” is a satirical spy action comedy starring Uma Thurman and Ralph Fiennes. It even featured Sean Connery, but still failed miserably with critics and at the box office.



Code Productions

#13. ‘The Omega Code’ (1999)

A man pointing a gun.

– Director: Robert Marcarelli

– Stacker score: 27.1

– IMDb user rating: 3.5

– Metascore: 14

– Runtime: 100 minutes

“The Omega Code” is an apocalyptic, religious thriller with a plot that centers around the Antichrist trying to take over the world by using the information found by deciphering messages in the bible using the titular code. Though the movie didn’t receive favorable reviews, it made a decent amount at the box office, which was enough to spawn a sequel.



New Line Cinema

#12. ‘Mortal Kombat: Annihilation’ (1997)

A man and a horse wearing armor.

– Director: John R. Leonetti

– Stacker score: 26

– IMDb user rating: 3.6

– Metascore: 11

– Runtime: 95 minutes

“Mortal Kombat: Annihilation” is the second installment of the film series based on the iconic video game franchise. It was based on the video game “Mortal Kombat 3” and was such a failure that a third film got canned. But time heals all wounds, and in 2021 the series was rebooted.



Atlas Entertainment

#11. ‘Rollerball’ (2002)

LL Cool J wearing red, black and white leather roller gear.

– Director: John McTiernan

– Stacker score: 24.9

– IMDb user rating: 3.1

– Metascore: 14

– Runtime: 98 minutes

“Rollerball” is a remake of the 1975 film of the same name. Unfortunately, this version focused a little too heavily on action and glossed over the social and political messages of the original. For this, the movie got panned by critics. It was also a box office bomb.

Columbia Pictures

#10. ‘The Emoji Movie’ (2017)

Emojis running and smiling.

– Director: Tony Leondis

– Stacker score: 24.9

– IMDb user rating: 3.3

– Metascore: 12

– Runtime: 86 minutes

In hindsight, a movie about emojis was probably never a great idea, but “The Emoji Movie” managed to get an A-list voice cast, including T.J. Miller, James Corden, Anna Faris, Maya Rudolph, Steven Wright, Jennifer Coolidge, Jake T. Austin, Christina Aguilera, Sofía Vergara, Sean Hayes, and Sir Patrick Stewart. Unfortunately for its creators, the cast wasn’t enough to make it enjoyable. However, the film was a monstrous box office success.



Ambi Pictures

#9. ‘Andron’ (2015)

Alec Baldwin in a black suit sitting at a modern desk in front of a black and white marble wall.

– Director: Francesco Cinquemani

– Stacker score: 23.8

– IMDb user rating: 2.7

– Metascore: 16

– Runtime: 100 minutes

If they weren’t phoning it in, Alec Baldwin and Danny Glover would be the only saving grace of “Andron.” The dystopian sci-fi action film relies on the now overplayed concept of pitting young people against each other where only one survives—hello, “Hunger Games.” This time, the deadly arena is a giant, dark labyrinth, but that slight difference isn’t enough for the movie to be anything more than “derivative.”



Stoney Lake Entertainment

#8. ‘Left Behind’ (2014)

A blonde woman on the ground in chaotic wreckage looking up to the sky.

– Director: Vic Armstrong

– Stacker score: 23.8

– IMDb user rating: 3.1

– Metascore: 12

– Runtime: 110 minutes

Remember the flop that was “Left Behind: The Movie”? The creators of “Left Behind” thought a 14-year buffer might be enough time to give the novel of the same name another film adaptation. They cast Nicolas Cage in the starring role this time, but that didn’t make critics like it anymore. However, the movie did well enough at the box office that a sequel is in the works.



AMBI Group

#7. ‘Future World’ (2018)

James Franco and Suki Waterhouse walking in an apocolyptic scene.

– Directors: James Franco, Bruce Thierry Cheung

– Stacker score: 23.2

– IMDb user rating: 3.2

– Metascore: 10

– Runtime: 88 minutes

James Franco directed and starred in “Future World,” but his name didn’t get him very far, nor did a pretty impressive supporting cast featuring Suki Waterhouse, Snoop Dogg, Method Man, Lucy Liu, and Milla Jovovich. The post-apocalyptic sci-fi film got criticized for its lack of originality.



308 Ent

#6. ‘Cosmic Sin’ (2021)

Bruce Willis in a space suit.

– Director: Edward Drake

– Stacker score: 18.8

– IMDb user rating: 2.5

– Metascore: 9

– Runtime: 88 minutes

“Cosmic Sin” got a lot of press when it came out—not because it was a good movie, but because it was so bad that people started questioning Bruce Willis as an actor. Sadly, after the film’s release, Willis revealed that he had been diagnosed with a neurological condition called aphasia and was retiring from acting.

Warner Bros.

#5. ‘Battlefield Earth’ (2000)

John Travolta in a green light with dreadlocks and a metal piece attached to his temple.

– Director: Roger Christian

– Stacker score: 18.8

– IMDb user rating: 2.5

– Metascore: 9

– Runtime: 118 minutes

“Battlefield Earth” was a mess all around. The movie is based on Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard’s novel of the same name and stars John Travolta, a Scientologist. It not only was a commercial and critical failure but was also shunned after investors sued Franchise Pictures for fraudulently reporting the budget as $75 million when it was $41 million. The production company filed for bankruptcy, and Travolta scrapped plans for a sequel.



Lionsgate

#4. ‘Disaster Movie’ (2008)

Crista Flanagan, Gary ‘G. Thang’ Johnson, Matt Lanter, and Kim Kardashian standing in the city looking at something with surprise.

– Directors: Jason Friedberg, Aaron Seltzer

– Stacker score: 18.8

– IMDb user rating: 1.9

– Metascore: 15

– Runtime: 87 minutes

“Disaster Movie” is a parody of just that. Unfortunately, the film lives up to its name in more than one way—it got absolutely roasted by critics. This movie also happens to be Kim Kardashian’s feature film debut.



AITD Productions

#3. ‘Alone in the Dark’ (2005)

Christian Slater holding a pistol and standing in front of a dinosaur.

– Director: Uwe Boll

– Stacker score: 18.2

– IMDb user rating: 2.4

– Metascore: 9

– Runtime: 96 minutes

Film adaptations of video games don’t usually go over very well, and “Alone in the Dark” is another example. The action horror film got panned for everything from its special effects to Tara Reid’s performance and failed at the box office, but that didn’t stop a sequel from being made in 2008.



Crystal Sky Worldwide

#2. ‘Baby Geniuses’ (1999)

Babies dressed in all white sitting on a lit up platform.

– Director: Bob Clark

– Stacker score: 17.1

– IMDb user rating: 2.5

– Metascore: 6

– Runtime: 97 minutes

The creators of “Baby Geniuses” thought they were just that when they found a way to make babies’ mouths move digitally and make it look like they’re talking, but it turns out people don’t want to see babies talk. Roger Ebert gave the film 1.5 stars, stating: “Babies are cute only when they’re being babies. When they’re presented as miniature adults—on greeting cards, in TV commercials or especially in this movie—there is something so fundamentally wrong that our human instincts cry out in protest.”



ApolloMedia Distribution

#1. ‘Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2’ (2004)

Four babies in a taxi stroller.

– Director: Bob Clark

– Stacker score: 13.3

– IMDb user rating: 1.5

– Metascore: 9

– Runtime: 88 minutes

The only movie worse than “Baby Geniuses” was its sequel. Though the first movie got panned by critics, it did well at the box office. “Baby Geniuses 2,” on the other hand, was not only a critical failure, but also bombed at the box office.

