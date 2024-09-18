

Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they’re looking to fill.



‘Hard Boiled City’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Jean Genie (supporting, female, 25-45)

— Flamingo Steve (supporting, male, 45-65)

— Megan (supporting, female, 35-50)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Golden’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Tad (supporting, male, 34-38)

— Attorney Johnson (supporting, male, 55-60)

— Rosa (supporting, female, 26-32)

– Average hourly rate: $28

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Paper Cake’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Los Angeles Resident (supporting, 18-100)

— Kate (lead, female, 25-100)

— Homeless Man (background extra, male, 30-100)

– Average hourly rate: $21

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘On A Lonely Winter Night…’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Samuel (lead, male, 30-60)

— Lily/Rose (lead, female, 20-50)

— Edward (supporting, male, 30-60)

– Average hourly rate: $50

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘CBS TV Series’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Background Extras (background extra, 18-45)

– Average hourly rate: $21

– Casting locations: Brooklyn, New York

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘Lets Make A Deal’ Gameshow’

– Project type: reality tv

– Roles:

— Contestants On “Lets Make A Deal” (content creators & real people, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the reality tv here



‘Untitled Josh Safdie Film’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— To portray Women from the Early 1950’s NYC (Early 1950’s needed & MUST be local to NYC) (background extra, female, 18-80)

— To Portray Men from the Early 1950’s NYC (Early 1950’s looks needed & MUST be local to NYC) (background extra, male, 18-80)

— To Portray: NYC REPORTERS from the early 1950’s (Must have period appropriate hair) (background extra, female, male, 25-45)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Darkness’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Jaxson (other, male, 18-28)

— Bailey (other, female, 18-28)

— Trish (other, female, 18-24)

– Average hourly rate: $18

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘State of Survival’ Big Commercial’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Chelsea (lead, female, 18-100)

— Whitney (Beautiful Policewoman） (lead, female, 18-35)

— Wardrobe (crew)

– Average hourly rate: $125

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘Alan’s Universe’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— School Students (background extra, 18-29)

– Average hourly rate: $17

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘The American Protocol’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Governor Political Campaign Team (background extra, 18-55)

— Raya (supporting, female, 35-40)

— Bodygauard (background extra, male, 28-40)

– Average hourly rate: $12

– Casting locations: Encino, California; Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Untitled DS Project’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Bryan (lead, male, 24-28)

— Arielle (lead, female, 24-28)

— Hannah (supporting, female, 22-29)

– Average hourly rate: $45

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘Anna’s’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Anna (lead, female, 25-40)

— Jeff (supporting, male, 35-45)

— Extras (background extra, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $50

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Bluff’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Banks (supporting, male, 30-40)

— Funeral Home Director (day player, male, 55-60)

— Agent K. (lead, male, 45-55)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘The Life I’ve Made’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Otis (lead, male, 38-46)

— Ada (lead, female, 38-45)

— Director of Photography / Cinematographer (crew)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: New York City, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Concord, New Hampshire

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Crystal’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Crystal (lead, female, 20-30)

— Steven (lead, male, 25-35)

— Marvin (lead, male, 30-40)

– Average hourly rate: $50

– Casting locations: Burbank, California; Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘Darren Aronofsky/Austin Butler Sony Film ‘Caught Stealing’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Unique 1990’s NYC Types (background extra, 18-100)

— ATHLETIC, FIT GUYS FOR BASEBALL PLAYER ROLE (NO EXP NEEDED) (background extra, male, 18-35)

— BASEBALL PLAYERS – 15 YRS TO 21 YRS OLD (SEPTEMBER 5TH) (background extra, male, 15-23)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Brooklyn, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘LnP’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Sassy Demoness in Human Form (supporting, female, 18-30)

— Guy at Urinal (day player, male, 18-30)

— Irish Bartender (day player, male, 18-60)

– Average hourly rate: $13

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Untitled A24/Timothee Chalamet Film’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— General Background: Unique Looking 1950s Faces. (background extra, female, male, 18-100)

— Young GI Types (background extra, male, 18-35)

— Asian Table Tennis Fans (background extra, female, male, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: New York City, New York; Brooklyn, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Belle & Beau’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Beau (lead, 25-25)

— Belle (lead, 21-21)

— Dr. Knotweed (supporting, 50-60)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina

– Learn more about the feature film here

