Millions rely on employer-sponsored life insurance. Data shows it might not be enough

It’s estimated that 55% of U.S. employees have employer-sponsored life insurance, according to 2025 data from the Life Insurance Marketing and Research Association (LIMRA). And while life insurance ranks amongst the most valued workplace benefits, with 45% of employees calling it a “must have” perk, it’s typically not the comprehensive coverage the average person needs.

Among Americans who are insured through their employer, 57% believe that their coverage is sufficient, according to the LIMRA data. However, most employers offer basic coverage, typically a flat dollar amount or one times an employee’s annual salary, per the LIMRA data. Although some plans allow employees to purchase supplemental coverage, there are often limits on how much additional coverage can be added. According to Wall Street Journal research, between 10-15 times annual income is a good starting point, depending on an individual’s financial obligations and family circumstances. As a result, employer-sponsored coverage alone may still fall short.

As everyday expenses rise, the question isn’t whether employer-sponsored life insurance is still valuable—it’s whether it’s enough. Below, Everly Life examines that question and provides guidance on how families might rethink the role workplace coverage plays in their overall financial protection.

Why the Employer-Sponsored Coverage Gap Exists

Employer-sponsored life insurance is intended to provide a foundational level of financial protection rather than the comprehensive coverage most families need. As a result, a significant gap could develop between the coverage employers provide and the financial protection households require.

Although most employers only provide basic life insurance coverage, the financial obligations facing today’s families have grown substantially. In fact, annual inflation remains at its highest since April 2023.

Housing, childcare, college tuition, and household debt have all risen, increasing the amount of coverage families may need:

Housing costs: Between Q1 2020 and Q3 2025, house prices climbed 54.9% nationwide, with more than half of metro areas exceeding this rate.

Between Q1 2020 and Q3 2025, house prices climbed 54.9% nationwide, with more than half of metro areas exceeding this rate. Childcare costs: Annual childcare costs rose 29% between 2020 and 2024, from $10,174 to $13,128 per year.

Annual childcare costs rose 29% between 2020 and 2024, from $10,174 to $13,128 per year. College tuition: Tuition costs have increased 36.8% since 2010.

Tuition costs have increased 36.8% since 2010. Average household debt: The average household debt grew from $105,056 in Q4 2024 to $154,152 in Q4 2025.

Without adjusting coverage options to reflect these rising costs, the gap between employer-sponsored life insurance and the coverage families would actually need to survive continues to widen.

The Risks of Relying on Workplace Coverage Alone

Workplace life insurance coverage has limitations, each of which can create financial risks for individuals who rely on it as their primary or sole source of protection. Possible risks to consider:

Coverage doesn’t transfer when employment ends. Whether an employee resigns, gets fired, or retires, most workplace coverage terminates when employment ends. Families may face a gap in protection until a new policy is in place.

Whether an employee resigns, gets fired, or retires, most workplace coverage terminates when employment ends. Families may face a gap in protection until a new policy is in place. Policy options are limited. Most employers only offer group term life insurance policies. That means employees typically have no control over the type of policy they’re issued.

Most employers only offer group term life insurance policies. That means employees typically have no control over the type of policy they’re issued. Supplemental coverage may still be insufficient . Some employers allow employees to purchase additional voluntary coverage. But there are often limits on the amount of supplemental coverage available, which might not be enough to cover a family’s expenses.

. Some employers allow employees to purchase additional voluntary coverage. But there are often limits on the amount of supplemental coverage available, which might not be enough to cover a family’s expenses. Coverage is subject to employer decisions. Employers can change benefit offerings during plan renewals, reduce employer-paid benefits, or discontinue certain options. Because these decisions are made by the employer, workplace coverage can be subject to changes that employees cannot control.

Rethinking the Role of Employer-Sponsored Life Insurance

Employer-sponsored life insurance remains a valuable workplace benefit, but it may not always meet a family’s long-term financial needs. That’s why it may be beneficial to revisit one’s financial plans to determine whether employer-sponsored coverage is enough.

For some households, employer-sponsored coverage may be sufficient. For many others, it can serve as a starting point that requires additional coverage to fully address financial responsibilities and provide greater long-term stability. The right approach depends on a family’s income, obligations, and financial goals.

Ultimately, rethinking workplace coverage comes down to two things: Understanding what protection is already in place and evaluating whether it meaningfully aligns with the financial needs of the people it’s meant to protect.

This story was produced by Everly Life and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.