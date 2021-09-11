Stacker-Idaho



Philippe Put // Flickr

Most popular boy names in the 80s in Idaho

Known for the emergence of MTV, the rise of neon, and the invention of the mixtape, the 1980s were certainly a rockin’ era in American history. New economic policies were introduced, the news network CNN launched, and, much less enjoyable, Wall Street crashed on the infamous Black Monday—the worst one-day decline in American stock market history. Sandra Day O’Connor was nominated by President Ronald Reagan as the first female Supreme Court justice, the Cold War saw the beginning of the end as the Berlin Wall began to fall, and millions watched in horror as the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded on live television.

Among all the big hair, Rubix cubes, and shoulder pads, however, there were still plenty of babies being born during this defining time. And with celebrities like Michael J. Fox and Robert Palmer reaching their peak fame during the ‘80s, it’s no surprise that many parents chose to name their kids after them.

To see just how popular these names were, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 80s in Idaho using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

Just like scrunchies and PAC MAN, Americans can still hold onto some of the best aspects of the ‘80s, including baby names (some things never get old). So whether you’re welcoming a new little one into the world this year or just curious, these are the 100 most popular baby names of the 1980s in Idaho.



Pixabay

#50. Sean

Sean is a name of Irish origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Idaho

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 419

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66 (#309 most common name, -84.2% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #41

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 103,828



Unsplash

#49. Tyson

Tyson is a name of French origin meaning “firebrand”.

Idaho

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 422

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 168 (#142 (tie) most common name, -60.2% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #191

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 8,641



Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#48. Casey

Casey is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “watchful”.

Idaho

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 451

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 49 (#367 (tie) most common name, -89.1% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #86

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 35,946



Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock

#47. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.

Idaho

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 466

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 764 (#7 most common name, +63.9% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #52

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 73,406



PxHere

#46. Jordan

Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.

Idaho

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 490

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 202 (#115 most common name, -58.8% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #60

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 57,125



FamVeld // Shutterstock

#45. Chad

Chad is a name of English origin meaning “from the warrior’s town”.

Idaho

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 496

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#678 (tie) most common name, -98.8% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #55

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 69,040



Canva

#44. Derek

Derek is a name of German origin meaning “the people’s ruler”.

Idaho

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 530

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66 (#309 most common name, -87.5% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #53

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 72,893



Canva

#43. Mark

Mark is a name of Latin origin meaning “God of war”.

Idaho

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 559

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 88 (#267 most common name, -84.3% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 129,371



Pexels

#42. Richard

Richard is a name of German origin meaning “dominant ruler”.

Idaho

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 586

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115 (#209 (tie) most common name, -80.4% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 154,710



Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock

#41. Jesse

Jesse is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “the Lord exists”.

Idaho

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 609

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 143 (#171 most common name, -76.5% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #49

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 85,897



Burst

#40. Kevin

Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Idaho

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 636

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 140 (#178 most common name, -78.0% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 188,638



PxHere

#39. Timothy

Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “honouring God”.

Idaho

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 660

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 142 (#174 (tie) most common name, -78.5% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 172,811



Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#38. Jared

Jared is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he descends”.

Idaho

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 672

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 76 (#289 most common name, -88.7% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #58

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 60,286



Canva

#37. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.

Idaho

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 673

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 326 (#62 most common name, -51.6% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 229,906



pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock

#36. Jeffrey

Jeffrey is a name of English origin meaning “pledge of peace”.

Idaho

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 691

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 55 (#343 most common name, -92.0% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #29

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 144,781



Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock

#35. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.

Idaho

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 691

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 357 (#56 most common name, -48.3% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 211,804



Pixabay

#34. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.

Idaho

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 691

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 422 (#43 most common name, -38.9% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 177,743



Flashon // Shutterstock

#33. Scott

Scott is a name of Scotland origin meaning “a Scotsman”.

Idaho

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 709

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 71 (#300 (tie) most common name, -90.0% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #38

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 108,165



Canva

#32. Zachary

Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.

Idaho

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 721

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 254 (#85 most common name, -64.8% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #43

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 101,809



Pexels

#31. Travis

Travis is a name of French origin meaning “to cross”.

Idaho

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 788

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 67 (#307 most common name, -91.5% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #42

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 102,915



Gorynvd // Shutterstock

#30. Steven

Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

Idaho

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 797

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92 (#261 most common name, -88.5% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 177,405



morrowlight // Shutterstock

#29. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.

Idaho

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 807

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 299 (#68 most common name, -62.9% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #39

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 105,962



PxHere

#28. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

Idaho

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 807

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 936 (#2 most common name, +16.0% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 248,240



Canva

#27. Dustin

Dustin is a name of Norse origin meaning “brave warrior”.

Idaho

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 823

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64 (#313 most common name, -92.2% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #44

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 97,301



Canva

#26. Aaron

Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “high mountain”.

Idaho

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 846

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 255 (#84 most common name, -69.9% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #32

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 138,343



Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#25. Jeremy

Jeremy is a name of English origin meaning “appointed by God”.

Idaho

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 848

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 43 (#385 (tie) most common name, -94.9% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,418



Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock

#24. Cody

Cody is a name of English origin meaning “helpful”.

Idaho

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 856

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129 (#194 (tie) most common name, -84.9% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #59

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 60,173



Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock

#23. Eric

Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.

Idaho

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 861

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 113 (#214 (tie) most common name, -86.9% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 204,199



marina shin // Shutterstock

#22. Kyle

Kyle is a name of Scottish origin meaning “narrow strait”.

Idaho

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 879

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 106 (#226 (tie) most common name, -87.9% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #30

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 141,910



Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#21. Adam

Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “earth”.

Idaho

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 915

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 200 (#117 most common name, -78.1% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 195,049



Canva

#20. Brian

Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Idaho

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 938

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 72 (#297 most common name, -92.3% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 233,976



Irisska // Shutterstock

#19. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.

Idaho

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,019

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 708 (#10 most common name, -30.5% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #31

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 141,341



Pixabay

#18. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

Idaho

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,092

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 375 (#49 most common name, -65.7% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 321,034



Jeremy Bishop // Unsplash

#17. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

Idaho

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,111

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 433 (#41 most common name, -61.0% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 299,367



Canva

#16. Nicholas

Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.

Idaho

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,122

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 177 (#135 (tie) most common name, -84.2% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 223,293



Pixabay

#15. Tyler

Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.

Idaho

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,136

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 278 (#74 (tie) most common name, -75.5% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #47

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 86,422



Canva

#14. Brandon

Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.

Idaho

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,219

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162 (#154 most common name, -86.7% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 232,173



Canva

#13. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

Idaho

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,235

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 769 (#6 most common name, -37.7% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 356,362



Canva

#12. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.

Idaho

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,240

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 244 (#92 (tie) most common name, -80.3% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 321,598



PxHere

#11. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

Idaho

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,315

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 471 (#36 most common name, -64.2% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 285,013



Ramona Heim // Shutterstock

#10. Jason

Jason is a name of Greek origin meaning “healer”.

Idaho

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,340

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 188 (#128 most common name, -86.0% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 292,016



Unsplash

#9. Justin

Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.

Idaho

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,379

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 137 (#185 (tie) most common name, -90.1% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 289,755



BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock

#8. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.

Idaho

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,398

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 620 (#17 most common name, -55.7% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #35

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 124,186



PxHere

#7. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Idaho

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,406

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 572 (#24 (tie) most common name, -59.3% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 345,414



PxHere

#6. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.

Idaho

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,585

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 330 (#60 most common name, -79.2% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 278,848



wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock

#5. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

Idaho

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,628

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 503 (#33 most common name, -69.1% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 383,610



Unsplash

#4. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.

Idaho

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,952

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 264 (#80 most common name, -86.5% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 554,793



Negative Space

#3. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.

Idaho

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,007

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 427 (#42 most common name, -78.7% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 458,894



PxHere

#2. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.

Idaho

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,163

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 405 (#44 most common name, -81.3% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 396,533



Canva

#1. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Idaho

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,446

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 547 (#29 most common name, -77.6% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 663,592