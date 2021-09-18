Stacker-Idaho



Lowjumpingfrog // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most college graduates in Idaho

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Idaho using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.



John D // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Gem County

– 17.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.2% ($27,150 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37% ($22,364)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.4% ($31,107)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.5% ($37,308)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5% ($57,730)



Ken L. // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Franklin County

– 17.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.6%

– High school graduate: 37.8% ($37,009)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.8% ($36,420)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.5% ($52,396)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($95,221)



Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Clearwater County

– 17.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.6% ($21,900 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 35.5% ($24,494)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.1% ($31,548)

– Bachelor’s degree: 13.1% ($37,361)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($44,167)



rustejunk // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Lewis County

– 17.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.5%

– High school graduate: 29.6% ($25,900)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 41% ($26,285)

– Bachelor’s degree: 13% ($36,250)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($57,292)



wilson44691 // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Cassia County

– 18.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 16.4% ($25,481 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 29.8% ($28,727)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.2% ($31,936)

– Bachelor’s degree: 13.7% ($41,525)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($60,000)



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Elmore County

– 18.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10% ($25,482 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 26.8% ($27,320)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 44.5% ($35,971)

– Bachelor’s degree: 13.8% ($41,758)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($58,125)



Tamanoeconomico // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Canyon County

– 18.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 14.9% ($25,118 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32.1% ($30,560)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.4% ($30,689)

– Bachelor’s degree: 13.4% ($40,972)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($49,197)



Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Bear Lake County

– 18.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 6.5% ($24,643 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.4% ($32,070)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.3% ($32,734)

– Bachelor’s degree: 14.1% ($32,321)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($32,656)



Dschwen // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Caribou County

– 19% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.8% ($22,438 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32.4% ($24,670)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 39.8% ($35,500)

– Bachelor’s degree: 14.9% ($41,548)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($58,897)



Federal Highway Administration // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Boundary County

– 19.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.2% ($31,587 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 42.7% ($30,984)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.3% ($30,239)

– Bachelor’s degree: 13.3% ($42,279)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.5% ($46,000)



Forest Service Northern Region from Missoula, MT, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Idaho County

– 19.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.5% ($18,603 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.1% ($20,632)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.7% ($29,167)

– Bachelor’s degree: 15.4% ($42,303)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.4% ($52,933)



Karthikc123 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Twin Falls County

– 20.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.9% ($26,173 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 27.2% ($31,367)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 39.3% ($31,622)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.9% ($41,708)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.7% ($56,513)



Ken L. // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Adams County

– 21.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.8% ($27,222 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34.9% ($31,115)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.2% ($30,667)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.4% ($31,976)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.8% ($29,327)



KRRK // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Bingham County

– 21.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.9% ($30,292 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 31.3% ($27,433)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.6% ($32,602)

– Bachelor’s degree: 14.9% ($44,450)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($57,530)



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Fremont County

– 21.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 13.4% ($21,457 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 30.2% ($34,811)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.7% ($26,028)

– Bachelor’s degree: 15.8% ($42,500)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($58,750)



John Stanton // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Lemhi County

– 22.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.9%

– High school graduate: 30.3% ($23,224)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 39% ($30,125)

– Bachelor’s degree: 15% ($30,486)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($56,058)



Dsdugan // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Nez Perce County

– 22.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8% ($26,867 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32.1% ($31,562)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 37% ($39,635)

– Bachelor’s degree: 16.7% ($45,885)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($59,517)



L’Aquatique // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Bonner County

– 23.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.2% ($24,821 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 29.8% ($28,392)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.2% ($30,455)

– Bachelor’s degree: 15.5% ($30,442)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.4% ($43,004)



tinosa // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Custer County

– 24.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.6% ($18,676 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 28.6% ($20,750)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.4% ($31,818)

– Bachelor’s degree: 18.8% ($33,994)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.6%



Bathlander // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Jefferson County

– 24.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.8% ($31,488 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 25.5% ($30,362)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 40% ($37,679)

– Bachelor’s degree: 17.8% ($40,698)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.9% ($64,583)



Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Kootenai County

– 25.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 6.9% ($25,543 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 27.2% ($30,663)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 40.8% ($30,939)

– Bachelor’s degree: 16.7% ($49,250)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.5% ($63,525)



PdxCobra // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Boise County

– 27.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 5.6% ($14,750 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 30.6% ($30,156)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.6% ($31,673)

– Bachelor’s degree: 17.2% ($48,750)

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.9% ($93,542)



Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#8. Bannock County

– 27.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.5% ($23,794 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 26.4% ($28,181)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.2% ($30,968)

– Bachelor’s degree: 19.1% ($38,595)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.7% ($60,691)



Karthikc123 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Valley County

– 30.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 5.4% ($21,661 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 26.7% ($26,377)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.5% ($28,786)

– Bachelor’s degree: 19.8% ($30,114)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.6% ($47,596)



Jcarr29 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Bonneville County

– 31.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8% ($26,167 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 25.4% ($27,219)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.2% ($31,220)

– Bachelor’s degree: 21.5% ($47,120)

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.8% ($83,151)



Greg L. Wright // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Blaine County

– 35.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.3% ($25,569 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 25.6% ($31,381)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.7% ($36,028)

– Bachelor’s degree: 23.6% ($50,947)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.7% ($46,910)



Ken L. // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Madison County

– 36.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 4.1% ($21,628 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 15.2% ($26,736)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 44.3% ($20,780)

– Bachelor’s degree: 25.1% ($21,243)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($78,871)



Charles Knowles // Shutterstock

#3. Ada County

– 38.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 4.8% ($22,819 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 22.4% ($31,783)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.2% ($36,450)

– Bachelor’s degree: 25.5% ($51,074)

– Graduate or professional degree: 13% ($68,577)



Lowjumpingfrog // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Teton County

– 41% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 6.3% ($26,042 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 16.6% ($35,132)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.2% ($32,463)

– Bachelor’s degree: 29.6% ($43,175)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.4% ($64,800)



Apstrinka // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Latah County

– 45.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 4.2% ($27,245 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 19.7% ($31,442)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.7% ($32,758)

– Bachelor’s degree: 25.6% ($37,114)

– Graduate or professional degree: 19.8% ($49,148)