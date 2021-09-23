Stacker-Idaho



Charles Knowles // Shutterstock

Fastest-growing counties in Idaho

From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35%, its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years.

But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts can be due to job opportunities, high quality of life, easy commutability to job centers, low rents, or any combination of these or other factors. Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in Idaho using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.

A county typically sees population growth as a “bedroom community” (a municipality with an atypically large commuting population) to a large city. These communities are typically quieter than their feeder cities, offer lower rents and a higher quality of living, and are remote enough to be immune to the feeder city’s crime, traffic, and crowds. Keep reading to see if your home county made the list.



Squelle // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Butte County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -268

— #1,900 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -9.4%

— #43 among counties in Idaho, #2,809 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 2,574

— #42 largest county in Idaho, #2,988 largest county nationwide



rustejunk // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Lewis County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -228

— #1,853 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -6.1%

— #41 among counties in Idaho, #2,470 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 3,533

— #41 largest county in Idaho, #2,920 largest county nationwide



Cornellrockey04 // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Camas County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -139

— #1,738 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -11.4%

— #44 among counties in Idaho, #2,922 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 1,077

— #43 largest county in Idaho, #3,104 largest county nationwide



Kristen Taylor // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Clark County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -67

— #1,645 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -7.8%

— #42 among counties in Idaho, #2,679 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 790

— #44 largest county in Idaho, #3,115 largest county nationwide



Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Clearwater County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -32

— #1,603 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.4%

— #40 among counties in Idaho, #1,622 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 8,734

— #31 largest county in Idaho, #2,508 largest county nationwide



tinosa // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Custer County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -2

— #1,565 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 0.0%

— #39 among counties in Idaho, #1,572 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 4,275

— #40 largest county in Idaho, #2,867 largest county nationwide



Tom Young // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Lincoln County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 106

— #1,462 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.1%

— #35 among counties in Idaho, #1,279 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 5,127

— #37 largest county in Idaho, #2,817 largest county nationwide



John Stanton // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Lemhi County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 113

— #1,456 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.4%

— #38 among counties in Idaho, #1,369 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 7,974

— #32 largest county in Idaho, #2,580 largest county nationwide



Dschwen // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Caribou County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 127

— #1,447 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.8%

— #37 among counties in Idaho, #1,315 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 7,027

— #35 largest county in Idaho, #2,656 largest county nationwide



Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Benewah County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 228

— #1,384 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.5%

— #34 among counties in Idaho, #1,227 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 9,530

— #30 largest county in Idaho, #2,451 largest county nationwide



JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Power County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 245

— #1,368 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.2%

— #31 among counties in Idaho, #1,119 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 7,878

— #33 largest county in Idaho, #2,584 largest county nationwide



jfergusonphotos // Shutterstock

#33. Shoshone County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 252

— #1,359 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.0%

— #36 among counties in Idaho, #1,294 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 13,169

— #24 largest county in Idaho, #2,204 largest county nationwide



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Fremont County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 326

— #1,319 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.5%

— #33 among counties in Idaho, #1,218 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 13,388

— #23 largest county in Idaho, #2,189 largest county nationwide



Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Bear Lake County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 346

— #1,306 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.7%

— #27 among counties in Idaho, #868 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 6,372

— #36 largest county in Idaho, #2,709 largest county nationwide



Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Oneida County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 352

— #1,301 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.4%

— #20 among counties in Idaho, #662 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 4,564

— #38 largest county in Idaho, #2,848 largest county nationwide



Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Washington County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 395

— #1,281 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.9%

— #29 among counties in Idaho, #1,044 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 10,500

— #29 largest county in Idaho, #2,379 largest county nationwide



Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Adams County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 437

— #1,262 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.1%

— #18 among counties in Idaho, #492 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 4,379

— #39 largest county in Idaho, #2,863 largest county nationwide



NPS photo // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Gooding County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 458

— #1,256 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.0%

— #32 among counties in Idaho, #1,152 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 15,598

— #21 largest county in Idaho, #2,056 largest county nationwide



PdxCobra // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Boise County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 488

— #1,243 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +6.9%

— #26 among counties in Idaho, #780 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 7,610

— #34 largest county in Idaho, #2,609 largest county nationwide



United States Department of Agriculture // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Owyhee County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 524

— #1,225 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.6%

— #28 among counties in Idaho, #974 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 11,913

— #26 largest county in Idaho, #2,288 largest county nationwide



Forest Service Northern Region from Missoula, MT, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Idaho County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 594

— #1,186 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.7%

— #30 among counties in Idaho, #1,066 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 16,541

— #20 largest county in Idaho, #2,001 largest county nationwide



Federal Highway Administration // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Boundary County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,264

— #1,019 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.7%

— #16 among counties in Idaho, #454 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 12,056

— #25 largest county in Idaho, #2,276 largest county nationwide



Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Franklin County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,697

— #945 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +13.6%

— #14 among counties in Idaho, #368 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 14,194

— #22 largest county in Idaho, #2,134 largest county nationwide



Karthikc123 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Valley County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,900

— #918 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +19.3%

— #9 among counties in Idaho, #205 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 11,746

— #27 largest county in Idaho, #2,295 largest county nationwide



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Elmore County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,997

— #902 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +7.5%

— #25 among counties in Idaho, #730 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 28,666

— #13 largest county in Idaho, #1,468 largest county nationwide



Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Minidoka County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,089

— #891 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +10.7%

— #19 among counties in Idaho, #515 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 21,613

— #18 largest county in Idaho, #1,730 largest county nationwide



Lowjumpingfrog // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Teton County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,217

— #866 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +23.6%

— #7 among counties in Idaho, #133 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 11,630

— #28 largest county in Idaho, #2,303 largest county nationwide



John D // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Gem County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,345

— #848 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +14.0%

— #11 among counties in Idaho, #346 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 19,123

— #19 largest county in Idaho, #1,864 largest county nationwide



wilson44691 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Cassia County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,546

— #813 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.5%

— #17 among counties in Idaho, #466 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 24,655

— #15 largest county in Idaho, #1,620 largest county nationwide



Apstrinka // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Latah County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,872

— #782 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +7.8%

— #23 among counties in Idaho, #705 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 39,517

— #11 largest county in Idaho, #1,192 largest county nationwide



Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Payette County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,935

— #773 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +13.1%

— #15 among counties in Idaho, #392 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 25,386

— #14 largest county in Idaho, #1,584 largest county nationwide



Greg L. Wright // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Blaine County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,943

— #772 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +13.8%

— #13 among counties in Idaho, #353 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 24,272

— #16 largest county in Idaho, #1,636 largest county nationwide



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Jerome County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,955

— #770 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +13.9%

— #12 among counties in Idaho, #349 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 24,237

— #17 largest county in Idaho, #1,637 largest county nationwide



Dsdugan // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Nez Perce County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 3,204

— #753 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.2%

— #21 among counties in Idaho, #675 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 42,090

— #10 largest county in Idaho, #1,142 largest county nationwide



KRRK // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Bingham County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 3,496

— #727 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +7.9%

— #22 among counties in Idaho, #702 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 47,992

— #8 largest county in Idaho, #1,022 largest county nationwide



Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#9. Bannock County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 6,317

— #578 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +7.8%

— #24 among counties in Idaho, #707 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 87,018

— #6 largest county in Idaho, #669 largest county nationwide



Bathlander // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Jefferson County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 6,368

— #576 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +26.0%

— #5 among counties in Idaho, #101 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 30,891

— #12 largest county in Idaho, #1,409 largest county nationwide



L’Aquatique // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Bonner County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 6,399

— #572 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +15.7%

— #10 among counties in Idaho, #287 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 47,110

— #9 largest county in Idaho, #1,033 largest county nationwide



Karthikc123 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Twin Falls County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 15,117

— #377 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +20.2%

— #8 among counties in Idaho, #188 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 90,046

— #5 largest county in Idaho, #660 largest county nationwide



Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Madison County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 16,500

— #361 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +45.3%

— #1 among counties in Idaho, #21 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 52,913

— #7 largest county in Idaho, #951 largest county nationwide



Jcarr29 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Bonneville County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 23,751

— #298 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +23.7%

— #6 among counties in Idaho, #131 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 123,964

— #4 largest county in Idaho, #512 largest county nationwide



Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Kootenai County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 36,511

— #205 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +27.1%

— #3 among counties in Idaho, #96 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 171,362

— #3 largest county in Idaho, #387 largest county nationwide



Tamanoeconomico // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Canyon County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 48,382

— #158 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +26.5%

— #4 among counties in Idaho, #97 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 231,105

— #2 largest county in Idaho, #297 largest county nationwide



Charles Knowles // Shutterstock

#1. Ada County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 114,249

— #50 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +30.0%

— #2 among counties in Idaho, #73 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 494,967

— #1 largest county in Idaho, #145 largest county nationwide