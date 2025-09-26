Best counties to retire to in Idaho

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what the three most essential considerations about a property are—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and possibly raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.

When seniors aged 65 or older decide where they want to live out their golden years, they consider particular factors, such as the cost of living, government services, health care facilities, weather and overall climate, crime rate, outdoor recreational activities, eating establishments, cultural and entertainment opportunities, and more.

To find the best counties to retire to in Idaho based on these criteria, Stacker compiled a list using 2025 rankings from Niche, which ranks counties based on cost of living, health care access, recreation, weather, and more. You can read more about Niche’s methodology here.

While location is critical as retirees determine where to spend their senior years enjoying favorite activities, it’s a unique decision based on many preferences and needs. Whether it be bustling downtowns or access to parks, affordable home prices or cultural amenities like museums, retirees seeking to settle in a permanent spot are sure to find a private paradise in any of these counties recommended by Niche because, in the end, there is no place like home—no matter the location.

Read on to discover the best counties to retire to in Idaho.

#25. Bingham County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (C), cost of living (C+), weather (B), outdoor activities (A-)

– Population: 48,993

– Median household income: $76,842

– Median home value: $258,000

– Top places to live: Blackfoot (B), Riverside (B), Shelley (B-)

#24. Teton County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (C), cost of living (C-), weather (C), outdoor activities (B-)

– Population: 12,101

– Median household income: $90,740

– Median home value: $595,900

– Top places to live: Driggs (B), Victor (B-), Tetonia (C-)

#23. Caribou County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (C), cost of living (B-), weather (C+), outdoor activities (B-)

– Population: 7,118

– Median household income: $66,653

– Median home value: $220,200

– Top places to live: Soda Springs (C), Grace (B+), Bancroft (C)

#22. Gooding County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (C), cost of living (C+), weather (B+), outdoor activities (B+)

– Population: 15,740

– Median household income: $62,395

– Median home value: $231,800

– Top places to live: Wendell (C+), Gooding (C), Hagerman (B)

#21. Benewah County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (C), cost of living (C), weather (C+), outdoor activities (A-)

– Population: 9,913

– Median household income: $56,553

– Median home value: $255,800

– Top places to live: St. Maries (C+), Plummer (C+), De Smet (C-)

#20. Canyon County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (C), cost of living (C-), weather (A-), outdoor activities (A-)

– Population: 242,405

– Median household income: $72,355

– Median home value: $350,300

– Top places to live: Middleton (B+), Nampa (B-), Caldwell (C+)

#19. Shoshone County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (C), cost of living (C), weather (C), outdoor activities (A-)

– Population: 13,580

– Median household income: $49,975

– Median home value: $222,700

– Top places to live: Wallace (B-), Osburn (B-), Kellogg (C)

#18. Cassia County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (C), cost of living (C+), weather (B+), outdoor activities (B)

– Population: 25,165

– Median household income: $67,042

– Median home value: $257,300

– Top places to live: Burley (B-), Oakley (B), Albion (B)

#17. Twin Falls County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (C), cost of living (C-), weather (B+), outdoor activities (B)

– Population: 92,121

– Median household income: $65,338

– Median home value: $292,700

– Top places to live: Kimberly (B), Twin Falls (B), Buhl (C)

#16. Bannock County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (C+), cost of living (C), weather (B-), outdoor activities (A-)

– Population: 88,457

– Median household income: $64,080

– Median home value: $267,200

– Top places to live: Pocatello (B+), Chubbuck (B), Tyhee (B-)

#15. Payette County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (C+), cost of living (C), weather (B+), outdoor activities (C+)

– Population: 26,190

– Median household income: $65,723

– Median home value: $310,700

– Top places to live: Fruitland (B-), Payette (C), New Plymouth (B)

#14. Kootenai County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (C+), cost of living (D+), weather (B-), outdoor activities (A)

– Population: 177,736

– Median household income: $77,034

– Median home value: $467,400

– Top places to live: Dalton Gardens (B), Coeur d’Alene (B-), Rathdrum (B-)

#13. Clearwater County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (C+), cost of living (C+), weather (C-), outdoor activities (B+)

– Population: 8,921

– Median household income: $57,961

– Median home value: $240,800

– Top places to live: Orofino (B-), Pierce (C), Elk River (C-)

#12. Idaho County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (C+), cost of living (C+), weather (B-), outdoor activities (B-)

– Population: 17,120

– Median household income: $60,975

– Median home value: $284,600

– Top places to live: Grangeville (B), Cottonwood (B), Ferdinand (B)

#11. Boise County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B-), cost of living (C), weather (C+), outdoor activities (B+)

– Population: 8,045

– Median household income: $77,349

– Median home value: $424,100

– Top places to live: Garden Valley (B+), Horseshoe Bend (B-), Idaho City (C+)

#10. Lemhi County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B-), cost of living (C), weather (B), outdoor activities (B)

– Population: 8,166

– Median household income: $52,057

– Median home value: $282,100

– Top places to live: Salmon (B-)

#9. Bear Lake County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B-), cost of living (B-), weather (C-), outdoor activities (B-)

– Population: 6,552

– Median household income: $67,304

– Median home value: $234,200

– Top places to live: Montpelier (B-), Paris (B-), Georgetown (B-)

#8. Ada County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B-), cost of living (D+), weather (B), outdoor activities (A)

– Population: 508,052

– Median household income: $88,907

– Median home value: $476,000

– Top places to live: North End (A+), Boise Heights (A), Sunset (A)

#7. Boundary County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B-), cost of living (C), weather (B-), outdoor activities (B-)

– Population: 12,695

– Median household income: $62,438

– Median home value: $344,100

– Top places to live: Bonners Ferry (C+), Moyie Springs (C-)

#6. Gem County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B-), cost of living (C-), weather (B), outdoor activities (A-)

– Population: 19,854

– Median household income: $66,245

– Median home value: $367,300

– Top places to live: Emmett (B-)

#5. Washington County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B-), cost of living (C), weather (B+), outdoor activities (A-)

– Population: 10,866

– Median household income: $53,608

– Median home value: $250,300

– Top places to live: Weiser (C+), Cambridge (C), Midvale (C)

#4. Bonner County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B-), cost of living (C-), weather (C), outdoor activities (A)

– Population: 49,456

– Median household income: $65,168

– Median home value: $433,400

– Top places to live: Sandpoint (B+), Ponderay (C+), Kootenai (C+)

#3. Nez Perce County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B-), cost of living (C), weather (B), outdoor activities (A-)

– Population: 42,477

– Median household income: $71,466

– Median home value: $291,300

– Top places to live: Lewiston (B), Sweetwater (B), Lapwai (B-)

#2. Blaine County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B-), cost of living (C-), weather (C-), outdoor activities (B)

– Population: 24,579

– Median household income: $84,470

– Median home value: $663,800

– Top places to live: Sun Valley (B+), Ketchum (B+), Hailey (B)

#1. Valley County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B), cost of living (C-), weather (C-), outdoor activities (A)

– Population: 12,136

– Median household income: $76,125

– Median home value: $599,500

– Top places to live: McCall (B+), Cascade (C+), Smiths Ferry (unavailable)

This story features data reporting by Wade Zhou and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.