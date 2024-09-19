

Which states attract the most young and rich households?

Many affluent young people often relocate for better jobs, lifestyle upgrades and tax advantages, as well as new experiences, friendships and relationships. This can have an outsized effect on local economies and politics, specifically housing, employment and voting, among other important factors.

With this in mind, SmartAsset used IRS data to rank states by the net inflow of young and rich heads of households—those earning at least $200,000 per year and aged 26 to 35.

Key Findings

Florida and Texas attract more than double the young and rich households as any other states. After accounting for young high earners leaving, Florida had the biggest gain at 1,786 households. Texas ranked second with a net gain of 1,660 young and rich households. Colorado trailed behind in third place with a net gain of 720.

New Jersey and Washington each lost thousands of households earning $200,000 or more when considering taxpayers of all ages. However, these states ranked fifth and eighth, respectively, when it comes to attracting young people in this income range. Washington netted 383 additional young and rich households over one year, while New Jersey gained 300. Half of states attracting the most young and rich households don’t charge state income tax. High-earning households have the most to gain when it comes to minimizing income taxes. While nine states don’t charge an income tax in addition to federal taxes, five of them made it to the top 10 places where the young and rich are moving: Florida (net gain of 1,786 young and rich households), Texas (1,660), Washington (383), Tennessee (347) and Nevada (162).

Top 10 States That Gained the Most Young and Rich Households

Florida

Net migration of young and rich households: 1,786

Outflow of young and rich households: 2,084

Inflow of young and rich households: 3,870

Total young and rich tax returns filed: 33,456

Average AGI of young and rich households in the state: $526,273

Texas

Net migration of young and rich households: 1,660

Outflow of young and rich households: 3,376

Inflow of young and rich households: 5,036

Total young and rich tax returns filed: 65,904

Average AGI of young and rich households in the state: $405,215

Colorado

Net migration of young and rich households: 720

Outflow of young and rich households: 1,417

Inflow of young and rich households: 2,137

Total young and rich tax returns filed: 19,911

Average AGI of young and rich households in the state: $389,859

North Carolina

Net migration of young and rich households: 521

Outflow of young and rich households: 1,294

Inflow of young and rich households: 1,815

Total young and rich tax returns filed: 18,817

Average AGI of young and rich households in the state: $375,057

Washington

Net migration of young and rich households: 383

Outflow of young and rich households: 3,088

Inflow of young and rich households: 3,471

Total young and rich tax returns filed: 50,509

Average AGI of young and rich households in the state: $389,713

South Carolina

Net migration of young and rich households: 372

Outflow of young and rich households: 399

Inflow of young and rich households: 771

Total young and rich tax returns filed: 6,120

Average AGI of young and rich households in the state: $370,613

Tennessee

Net migration of young and rich households: 347

Outflow of young and rich households: 704

Inflow of young and rich households: 1,051

Total young and rich tax returns filed: 10,438

Average AGI of young and rich households in the state: $451,633

New Jersey

Net migration of young and rich households: 300

Outflow of young and rich households: 3,135

Inflow of young and rich households: 3,435

Total young and rich tax returns filed: 35,294

Average AGI of young and rich households in the state: $388,643

Arizona

Net migration of young and rich households: 192

Outflow of young and rich households: 802

Inflow of young and rich households: 994

Total young and rich tax returns filed: 10,992

Average AGI of young and rich households in the state: $518,274

Nevada

Net migration of young and rich households: 162

Outflow of young and rich households: 464

Inflow of young and rich households: 626

Total young and rich tax returns filed: 4,764

Average AGI of young and rich households in the state: $731,304

10 States That Lost the Most Young and Rich Households

California

Net migration of young and rich households: -3,226

Outflow of young and rich households: 10,637

Inflow of young and rich households: 7,411

Total young and rich tax returns filed: 184,454

Average AGI of young and rich households in the state: $480,776

Illinois

Net migration of young and rich households: -1,323

Outflow of young and rich households: 3,141

Inflow of young and rich households: 1,818

Total young and rich tax returns filed: 33,304

Average AGI of young and rich households in the state: $396,346

Massachusetts

Net migration of young and rich households: -1,102

Outflow of young and rich households: 3,009

Inflow of young and rich households: 1,907

Total young and rich tax returns filed: 32,047

Average AGI of young and rich households in the state: $379,348

New York

Net migration of young and rich households: -345

Outflow of young and rich households: 7,580

Inflow of young and rich households: 7,235

Total young and rich tax returns filed: 84,586

Average AGI of young and rich households in the state: $457,137

Pennsylvania

Net migration of young and rich households: -320

Outflow of young and rich households: 2,084

Inflow of young and rich households: 1,764

Total young and rich tax returns filed: 24,703

Average AGI of young and rich households in the state: $367,912

Michigan

Net migration of young and rich households: -158

Outflow of young and rich households: 968

Inflow of young and rich households: 810

Total young and rich tax returns filed: 14,589

Average AGI of young and rich households in the state: $386,853

Louisiana

Net migration of young and rich households: -94

Outflow of young and rich households: 338

Inflow of young and rich households: 244

Total young and rich tax returns filed: 4,480

Average AGI of young and rich households in the state: $379,425

Delaware

Net migration of young and rich households: -83

Outflow of young and rich households: 205

Inflow of young and rich households: 122

Total young and rich tax returns filed: 1,293

Average AGI of young and rich households in the state: $336,148

Minnesota

Net migration of young and rich households: -70

Outflow of young and rich households: 648

Inflow of young and rich households: 578

Total young and rich tax returns filed: 12,201

Average AGI of young and rich households in the state: $346,006

Missouri

Net migration of young and rich households: -66

Outflow of young and rich households: 616

Inflow of young and rich households: 550

Total young and rich tax returns filed: 7,613

Average AGI of young and rich households in the state: $367,704

Data and Methodology

To determine where the young and rich are moving, SmartAsset examined the latest IRS data, which comes from the 2021 and 2022 tax years. Rich households are those with adjusted gross incomes of $200,000 or more. Only applicable tax returns filed for heads of households aged 26 to 35 were considered. The inflow of qualifying households in each state were compared with the outflows to determine the net migration of high-earning households. The average AGI for a state’s young and rich households was also considered.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.