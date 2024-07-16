

Which U.S. metros are the most and least expensive to raise a child?

A small child sits on a man’s shoulders while a woman makes faces and laughs along.

Understanding the costs associated with raising a child is essential, not only for personal financial planning but also for shaping public policies that support family well-being. On average, it costs $25,181 per year to raise a child in a large U.S. metro. But the costs for childcare, additional housing, food, medical necessities and other expenses vary widely, with the total price tag adding up much higher in some places.

To determine the costs of raising a child, SmartAsset examined cost of living data across 50 of the largest U.S. metro areas, ranking them from most to least expensive.

Key Findings

SmartAsset

Top 10 Metro Areas Where Raising a Child Is Most Expensive

Table showing cost of raising a child in the largest U.S. metros, 2024.

Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA

Total annual cost of raising a child: $37,758

Food: $2,221

Childcare: $22,806

Medical: $2,414

Housing: $5,425

Transportation: $3,022

Civic: $1,372

Other: $499

San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

Total annual cost of raising a child: $35,642

Food: $2,353

Childcare: $19,554

Medical: $2,777

Housing: $5,924

Transportation: $3,119

Civic: $1,380

Other: $535

Washington, DC

Total annual cost of raising a child: $35,554

Food: $2,396

Childcare: $24,886

Medical: $2,165

Housing: $2,762

Transportation: $1,919

Civic: $985

Other: $441

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

Total annual cost of raising a child: $34,415

Food: $2,229

Childcare: $18,867

Medical: $2,603

Housing: $5,352

Transportation: $3,450

Civic: $1,380

Other: $535

Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT

Total annual cost of raising a child: $32,135

Food: $2,090

Childcare: $19,152

Medical: $1,994

Housing: $4,065

Transportation: $2,964

Civic: $1,372

Other: $499

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

Total annual cost of raising a child: $31,663

Food: $2,062

Childcare: $18,250

Medical: $2,176

Housing: $4,415

Transportation: $2,845

Civic: $1,380

Other: $535

San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

Total annual cost of raising a child: $30,829

Food: $1,997

Childcare: $14,542

Medical: $2,080

Housing: $7,056

Transportation: $3,239

Civic: $1,380

Other: $535

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Total annual cost of raising a child: $30,781

Food: $2,205

Childcare: $17,935

Medical: $1,281

Housing: $4,558

Transportation: $2,887

Civic: $1,380

Other: $535

New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY

Total annual cost of raising a child: $30,463

Food: $2,188

Childcare: $17,475

Medical: $2,565

Housing: $3,983

Transportation: $2,380

Civic: $1,372

Other: $499

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

Total annual cost of raising a child: $30,231

Food: $1,975

Childcare: $15,090

Medical: $2,092

Housing: $6,197

Transportation: $2,960

Civic: $1,380

Other: $535

Top 10 Metro Areas Where Raising a Child Is Most Affordable

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

Total annual cost of raising a child: $17,887

Food: $1,978

Childcare: $7,857

Medical: $1,227

Housing: $2,571

Transportation: $2,829

Civic: $985

Other: $441

Memphis, TN

Total annual cost of raising a child: $18,677

Food: $1,893

Childcare: $8,320

Medical: $2,142

Housing: $1,857

Transportation: $3,039

Civic: $985

Other: $441

Louisville/Jefferson County, KY

Total annual cost of raising a child: $19,830

Food: $1,784

Childcare: $8,786

Medical: $1,884

Housing: $2,678

Transportation: $3,197

Civic: $1,055

Other: $445

St. Louis city, Missouri

Total annual cost of raising a child: $19,858

Food: $2,083

Childcare: $9,727

Medical: $1,337

Housing: $2,564

Transportation: $2,371

Civic: $1,315

Other: $462

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

Total annual cost of raising a child: $20,173

Food: $2,008

Childcare: $9,103

Medical: $2,081

Housing: $2,641

Transportation: $2,913

Civic: $985

Other: $441

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Total annual cost of raising a child: $20,412

Food: $2,022

Childcare: $9,061

Medical: $2,391

Housing: $2,224

Transportation: $3,288

Civic: $985

Other: $441

Oklahoma City, OK

Total annual cost of raising a child: $20,460

Food: $1,869

Childcare: $9,793

Medical: $1,593

Housing: $2,476

Transportation: $3,304

Civic: $985

Other: $441

Kansas City, MO

Total annual cost of raising a child: $20,661

Food: $1,993

Childcare: $10,454

Medical: $1,361

Housing: $1,933

Transportation: $3,143

Civic: $1,315

Other: $462

Birmingham-Hoover, AL

Total annual cost of raising a child: $20,754

Food: $1,983

Childcare: $10,664

Medical: $1,918

Housing: $1,656

Transportation: $3,106

Civic: $985

Other: $441

San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

Total annual cost of raising a child: $21,014

Food: $1,635

Childcare: $9,632

Medical: $2,084

Housing: $3,132

Transportation: $3,106

Civic: $985

Other: $441

Data and Methodology

SmartAsset reviewed MIT Living Wage Calculator data to compare the living costs of a household with two working adults and one child to that of a childless household with two working adults in 50 of the largest metro areas. The data is from February 2024. Costs include additions for food, housing, childcare, healthcare, transportation and other necessities.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.