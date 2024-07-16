Which U.S. metros are the most and least expensive to raise a child?
Yuri A // Shutterstock
Which U.S. metros are the most and least expensive to raise a child?
A small child sits on a man’s shoulders while a woman makes faces and laughs along.
Understanding the costs associated with raising a child is essential, not only for personal financial planning but also for shaping public policies that support family well-being. On average, it costs $25,181 per year to raise a child in a large U.S. metro. But the costs for childcare, additional housing, food, medical necessities and other expenses vary widely, with the total price tag adding up much higher in some places.
To determine the costs of raising a child, SmartAsset examined cost of living data across 50 of the largest U.S. metro areas, ranking them from most to least expensive.
Key Findings
- It costs nearly $38,000 per year to raise a child in the Boston area. The Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA is most expensive studywide at $37,758 per year. An estimated $22,806 goes to childcare each year, with the second-most expensive line item being additional housing needs coming in at $5,425.
- Childcare costs are highest in Washington, DC. DC parents shell out an average of $24,886 per year in childcare costs. DC ranks third overall, behind Boston and San Francisco, for the total expenses involved with raising a child at $35,554
- Raising a child costs less than $18,000 per year in New Orleans. The New Orleans-Metairie is least expensive to raise a child of the fifty largest metro areas. This is in part thanks to the lowest annual childcare costs at $7,857.
- California metro areas are most expensive to house a child. For additional housing, the San Diego metro is most expensive at $7,056 per year for a single child. Other California metros also rank among the top 10 most expensive additional housing costs for a child, including Los Angeles ($6,197), San Francisco ($5,924), San Jose ($5,352), Sacramento ($4,972) and Riverside ($4,813).
Top 10 Metro Areas Where Raising a Child Is Most Expensive
Table showing cost of raising a child in the largest U.S. metros, 2024.
- Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA
- Total annual cost of raising a child: $37,758
- Food: $2,221
- Childcare: $22,806
- Medical: $2,414
- Housing: $5,425
- Transportation: $3,022
- Civic: $1,372
- Other: $499
- San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA
- Total annual cost of raising a child: $35,642
- Food: $2,353
- Childcare: $19,554
- Medical: $2,777
- Housing: $5,924
- Transportation: $3,119
- Civic: $1,380
- Other: $535
- Washington, DC
- Total annual cost of raising a child: $35,554
- Food: $2,396
- Childcare: $24,886
- Medical: $2,165
- Housing: $2,762
- Transportation: $1,919
- Civic: $985
- Other: $441
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
- Total annual cost of raising a child: $34,415
- Food: $2,229
- Childcare: $18,867
- Medical: $2,603
- Housing: $5,352
- Transportation: $3,450
- Civic: $1,380
- Other: $535
- Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT
- Total annual cost of raising a child: $32,135
- Food: $2,090
- Childcare: $19,152
- Medical: $1,994
- Housing: $4,065
- Transportation: $2,964
- Civic: $1,372
- Other: $499
- Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
- Total annual cost of raising a child: $31,663
- Food: $2,062
- Childcare: $18,250
- Medical: $2,176
- Housing: $4,415
- Transportation: $2,845
- Civic: $1,380
- Other: $535
- San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA
- Total annual cost of raising a child: $30,829
- Food: $1,997
- Childcare: $14,542
- Medical: $2,080
- Housing: $7,056
- Transportation: $3,239
- Civic: $1,380
- Other: $535
- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
- Total annual cost of raising a child: $30,781
- Food: $2,205
- Childcare: $17,935
- Medical: $1,281
- Housing: $4,558
- Transportation: $2,887
- Civic: $1,380
- Other: $535
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY
- Total annual cost of raising a child: $30,463
- Food: $2,188
- Childcare: $17,475
- Medical: $2,565
- Housing: $3,983
- Transportation: $2,380
- Civic: $1,372
- Other: $499
- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
- Total annual cost of raising a child: $30,231
- Food: $1,975
- Childcare: $15,090
- Medical: $2,092
- Housing: $6,197
- Transportation: $2,960
- Civic: $1,380
- Other: $535
Top 10 Metro Areas Where Raising a Child Is Most Affordable
- New Orleans-Metairie, LA
- Total annual cost of raising a child: $17,887
- Food: $1,978
- Childcare: $7,857
- Medical: $1,227
- Housing: $2,571
- Transportation: $2,829
- Civic: $985
- Other: $441
- Memphis, TN
- Total annual cost of raising a child: $18,677
- Food: $1,893
- Childcare: $8,320
- Medical: $2,142
- Housing: $1,857
- Transportation: $3,039
- Civic: $985
- Other: $441
- Louisville/Jefferson County, KY
- Total annual cost of raising a child: $19,830
- Food: $1,784
- Childcare: $8,786
- Medical: $1,884
- Housing: $2,678
- Transportation: $3,197
- Civic: $1,055
- Other: $445
- St. Louis city, Missouri
- Total annual cost of raising a child: $19,858
- Food: $2,083
- Childcare: $9,727
- Medical: $1,337
- Housing: $2,564
- Transportation: $2,371
- Civic: $1,315
- Other: $462
- Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Total annual cost of raising a child: $20,173
- Food: $2,008
- Childcare: $9,103
- Medical: $2,081
- Housing: $2,641
- Transportation: $2,913
- Civic: $985
- Other: $441
- Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
- Total annual cost of raising a child: $20,412
- Food: $2,022
- Childcare: $9,061
- Medical: $2,391
- Housing: $2,224
- Transportation: $3,288
- Civic: $985
- Other: $441
- Oklahoma City, OK
- Total annual cost of raising a child: $20,460
- Food: $1,869
- Childcare: $9,793
- Medical: $1,593
- Housing: $2,476
- Transportation: $3,304
- Civic: $985
- Other: $441
- Kansas City, MO
- Total annual cost of raising a child: $20,661
- Food: $1,993
- Childcare: $10,454
- Medical: $1,361
- Housing: $1,933
- Transportation: $3,143
- Civic: $1,315
- Other: $462
- Birmingham-Hoover, AL
- Total annual cost of raising a child: $20,754
- Food: $1,983
- Childcare: $10,664
- Medical: $1,918
- Housing: $1,656
- Transportation: $3,106
- Civic: $985
- Other: $441
- San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX
- Total annual cost of raising a child: $21,014
- Food: $1,635
- Childcare: $9,632
- Medical: $2,084
- Housing: $3,132
- Transportation: $3,106
- Civic: $985
- Other: $441
Data and Methodology
SmartAsset reviewed MIT Living Wage Calculator data to compare the living costs of a household with two working adults and one child to that of a childless household with two working adults in 50 of the largest metro areas. The data is from February 2024. Costs include additions for food, housing, childcare, healthcare, transportation and other necessities.
This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.