Lift kit laws by state: Rules and guidelines for truck lift enthusiasts

There’s nothing quite like hitting the open road in a lifted truck, but not if you’re worried about getting stopped by the cops. Every state has its own lifted truck laws, and no two states are exactly alike. Even if you plan on spending most of your time off-road, you need to comply with your state’s rules and guidelines for lifted trucks.

You may scoff at the idea of anyone telling you what you can and can’t do with your truck, but these laws put an emphasis on safety. They’re designed to keep you and the other drivers on the road out of harm’s way. Some regulations limit the height of lifted trucks, while others mandate specific safety requirements. It all depends on where you live.

As the owner of a lifted truck, it’s your responsibility to stay up to date with your area’s lifted truck laws. These laws are subject to change, so take a moment to contact your local branch of government for the latest information before you invest in truck lift kits. If you’re traveling across state lines, research your destination and all the states you plan on hitting along the way. Here’s RealTruck.com’s state-by-state breakdown of all the laws you need to know.

Note: When referring to the frame height, most states measure from the center of your tail lights or headlights down to the pavement. Keep a tape measure handy to make sure your vehicle complies with the law.



Alabama

Alabama is fairly lax when it comes to suspension requirements. There are currently no laws that limit suspension lifts, frame height, or bumper height. Residents are free to install truck lift kits, aftermarket wheels, tires, shocks, and bumpers. However, your vehicle needs to be in good condition before you hit the road.

Alaska

There are no laws covering a vehicle’s suspension, but the vehicle body must be no higher than 3 inches above the top of the frame. All aftermarket parts are allowed as long as they are in good condition.

Arizona

Truck and Jeep lift kits are allowed as long as you use mud flaps and fenders. There are no frame height or suspension restrictions.

Arkansas

You can modify your lifted truck as you see fit in Arkansas. There are no suspension lift, frame height, or body lift laws in place, so enjoy the open road.

California

California has considerably more strict lift kit laws in place. Frame height and body lifts are limited to just an additional 5 inches. Aftermarket parts are allowed.

Colorado

Colorado’s lift laws can throw some drivers for a loop. While the state says the manufacturer’s original design must not be altered, suspension lifts are allowed as long as they are of the same design as the factory suspension system.

Connecticut

Suspension lift kits can be no higher than 4 inches, and fenders are required for all four wheels, but, other than that, you’re free to modify your truck or Jeep as you see fit.

Delaware

Body lifts are limited to just 3 inches, while the bumper height can be no higher than a total of 30 inches. Your brakes must be capable of stopping the vehicle within 30 feet when traveling at speeds of 20 mph. A second mechanical parking brake is also required.

Florida

Max bumper height depends on the vehicle’s gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR). Vehicles under 2,000 GVWR have a max bumper height of 24 inches on the front and 26 inches on the rear. Vehicles with a GVWR of 2,000 to 2,999 have a max bumper height of 27 inches on the front and 29 inches on the rear. Vehicles with a GVWR of 3,000 to 3,999 have a max bumper height of 28 inches on the front and 30 inches on the rear. Vehicles with a GVWR over 5,000 are exempt.

Georgia

Suspension lifts are limited to just 2 inches, making Georgia less off-road friendly than one would hope, although you can still install aftermarket parts.



Hawaii

Body lifts are limited to just 3 inches; however, vehicles are limited by frame and bumper height. Vehicles under 4,500 GVWR have a max bumper and rear height of 29 inches. Vehicles with a GVWR of 4,501 to 7,500 have a max bumper and rear height of 33 inches. Vehicles with a GVWR of 7,501 to 10,000 have a max bumper and rear height of 35 inches. Vehicles with a GVWR over 10,000 are exempt.

Idaho

With few off-road restrictions in place, Idaho is a great place to explore the open road. Bumper height is limited to a total of 30 inches for 4x4s with a GVWR under 10,000 lbs.

Illinois

Your vehicle’s bumper cannot be raised or lowered by more than 3 inches. Vehicles with a GVWR under 4,500 have a max frame height of 24 inches and a max bumper height of 24 inches in the front, and 26 inches in the rear. Vehicles with a GVWR from 4,501 to 7,500 have a max frame height of 26 inches and a max bumper height of 27 inches in the front, and 29 inches in the rear. Vehicles with a GVWR from 7,501 to 10,000 have a max frame height of 28 inches and a max bumper height of 28 inches in the front, and 30 inches in the rear.

Indiana

Bumpers must be no higher than a total of 30 inches, but the state has no suspension or frame height restrictions in place.

Iowa

The state has a pending law that would limit frame height to 23 inches and body lifts to 5 inches, but the state currently has no restrictions in place.

Kansas

There are no restrictions in place for body lifts or suspension systems.

Kentucky

There are no restrictions in place for body lifts or suspension systems.

Louisiana

There are no restrictions in place for body lifts or suspension systems.

Maine

The state has strict frame height limitations in place. Vehicles with a GVWR under 4,501 have a max frame height of 24 inches in the front, and 26 inches in the rear. Vehicles with a GVWR from 4,501 to 7,500 have a max frame height of 27 inches in the front, and 29 inches in the rear. Vehicles over 7,501 GRWR have a max frame height of 28 inches in the front, and 30 inches in rear.

Maryland

Bumper and frame height must not exceed 20 inches for cars and SUVs, with a 28-inch limit for trucks. Pickup trucks over 10,000 but not more than 18,000 lbs. are limited to 32 inches.

Massachusetts

Suspension lifts are limited to just 2 inches.



Michigan

Lift blocks are not allowed on front springs, and rear lift blocks must not exceed 4 inches. Additionally, vehicles under 4,501 GVWR have a max frame height of 24 inches and a max bumper height of 26 inches. Vehicles from 4,501 to 7,500 GVWR have a max frame height of 24 inches and a max bumper height of 28 inches. Vehicles over 7,501 GVWR have a max frame height of 26 inches and a max bumper height of 30 inches.

Minnesota

Bumper height must be within 6 inches of the factory suspension system. The max bumper height for 4x4s is 25 inches. Bumpers must be at least 4.5 inches tall and must extend 10 inches outside of the frame rail. Bumpers must be attached in at least four places.

Mississippi

There are no restrictions in place for body lifts or suspension systems.

Missouri

Bumpers must be at least 4.5 inches tall. Vehicles under 4,501 GVWR have a max bumper height of 24 inches in the front, and 26 inches in the back. Vehicles with a GVWR from 4,501 to 7,500 have a max bumper height of 27 inches in the front, and 29 inches in the back. Vehicles with a GVWR from 7,501 to 9,000 have a max bumper height of 28 inches in the front, and 30 inches in the back. Vehicles with a GVWR from 9,001 to 11,500 have a max bumper height of 29 inches in the front, and 31 inches in the back.

Montana

There are no restrictions in place for body lifts or suspension systems.

Nebraska

There are no restrictions in place for body lifts or suspension systems.

Nevada

Vehicles under 4,501 GVWR have a max body height of 28 inches. Vehicles with a GVWR of 4,501 to 7,500 have a max body height of 30 inches. Vehicles with a GVWR of 7,500 to 10,000 have a max body height of 32 inches.

New Hampshire

Bumper height is limited to a total of 30 inches.

New Jersey

As one of the strictest states in the country, New Jersey requires safety inspections for all lifted vehicles, with strict tire, wheel, brake, steering, bumper, and suspension requirements in place.

New Mexico

There are no restrictions in place for body lifts or suspension systems.

New York

While the state has few restrictions in place, all cars and SUVs must have front and rear bumpers. The max bumper height for trucks is 30 inches.

North Carolina

There are no restrictions in place for body lifts or suspension systems.

North Dakota

Suspension lifts are limited to 4 inches, with a maximum body height of 42 inches. Bumper height is limited to a total of 27 inches, and tires larger than 44 inches are not allowed.



Ohio

Cars and SUVs have a max bumper height of 22 inches in the front, and 22 inches in the rear. Vehicles under 4,501 GVWR have a max bumper height of 24 inches in the front, and 26 inches in the rear. Vehicles with a GVWR of 4,501 to 7,500 have a max bumper height of 27 inches in the front, and 29 inches in the rear. Vehicles with a GVWR of 7,500 to 10,000 have a max bumper height of 28 inches in the front, and 31 inches in the rear.

Oklahoma

There are no restrictions in place for body lifts or suspension systems.

Oregon

There are no restrictions in place for body lifts or suspension systems.

Pennsylvania

Front lift blocks are not allowed in the state, while rear lift blocks are limited to 5 inches. Cars and SUVs have a max bumper height of 22 inches in the front, and 22 inches in the rear. Vehicles under 5,001 GVWR have a max bumper height of 24 inches in the front, and 26 inches in the back. Vehicles with a GVWR from 5,001 to 7,000 have a max bumper height of 27 inches in the front, and 29 inches in the back. Vehicles with a GVWR from 7,001 to 9,000 have a max bumper height of 28 inches in the front, and 30 inches in the back. Vehicles with a GVWR from 9,001 to 11,000 have a max bumper height of 30 inches in the front, and 30 inches in the back.

Rhode Island

Suspension truck and Jeep lift kits are limited to just 4 inches.

South Carolina

There are no restrictions in place for body lifts or suspension systems.

South Dakota

There are no restrictions in place for body lifts or suspension systems.

Tennessee

Front lift blocks are prohibited. Cars and SUVs have a max frame height of 22 inches. Vehicles under 4,501 GVWR have a max frame height of 24 inches. Vehicles between 4,501 and 7,500 GVWR have a max frame height of 26 inches. Vehicles from 7,501 to 10,000 GVWR have a max frame height of 28 inches.

Texas

There are no restrictions in place for body lifts or suspension systems.

Utah

Vehicles under 4,500 GVWR have a max frame height of 24 inches. Those with a GVWR between 4,500 and 7,499 have a max frame height of 26 inches, and those over 7,500 have a max frame height of 28 inches.

Vermont

There are no restrictions in place for body lifts or suspension systems.

Virginia

Front lift blocks are not allowed. Vehicles under 4,501 GVWR have a max bumper height of 28 inches in the front and rear. Vehicles between 4,501 and 7,500 have a max bumper height of 29 inches in the front and 30 inches in the back. Vehicles above 7,501 have a max bumper height of 30 inches in the front and 31 inches in the back.



Washington

Cars and SUVs have a max bumper height of 22 inches in the front and back. Vehicles under 4,501 GVWR have a max bumper height of 24 inches in the front, and 26 inches in the rear. Vehicles between 4,501 and 7,500 GVWR have a max bumper height of 27 inches in the front, and 29 inches in the rear. Vehicles with GVWR of 7,501 and over have a max bumper height of 28 inches in the front, and 30 inches in the rear.

West Virginia

Bumper height is limited to 31 inches and body lifts are limited to just 3 inches.

Wisconsin

All pickup trucks must have rear bumpers. Car bumpers must be within 2 inches of factory bumper height.

Wyoming

There are no restrictions in place for body lifts or suspension systems.

Look for the States Where You’ll Be Driving

As you can see, lift kit laws vary dramatically by state. Keep this information in mind when shopping for truck and Jeep lift kits.

This story was produced by RealTruck.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.