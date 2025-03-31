Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

These cities added the most high-income households

High-income households can generally afford to spend more within their communities, both via local business and the tax base. The business mix of a city may be greatly influenced by the relative population of high-income earners. Similarly, the prevalence of high-income households also can help describe the relative quality of life of a population, or tell stories about potential wealth gaps or local growth. Changes in a city’s relative proportion of households earning high income may change due to dynamics in the local job market, housing market, cost of living, age demographics, opportunities elsewhere, and beyond.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 352 U.S. cities based on the percentage change in the proportion of households earning $200,000 or more annually over one year. Other data examined includes the new estimates of high-earning households, the number of high-income households added, and the local median income.

Key Findings

Palm Bay, Florida, saw the proportion of high-income households jump by nearly 150%. Even after accounting for a 13.8% growth in total households over the same year, Palm Bay went from 3% of households earning over $200,000 to 7.4%. This is an estimated addition of 2,403 households to this income category. Still, the local median household income dropped from $71,645 to $67,928 in that same time.

Nearly half of households earn over $200,000 in this city. Sunnyvale, California, has the highest rate of high-income households at 48.6%. This comes after an 11.21% jump in the proportion of high-income households locally, up from 43.7% households being high-earners the year before. The median household income here is also highest studywide at $169,781.

Waterbury, Connecticut, saw its high-income population decrease the most. Relative to its total households in each year, Waterbury's proportion of high-income households shrank by 63.2%. High-income earners went from representing 3.8% of households to 1.4% over one year. The median household income here now sits at $51,572.

Oakland, California, lost 2,691 high-income households in one year. Nominally, Oakland lost the most high-income households over one year. The city saw an 8% decline in the rate of high-income households after going from 23.7% to 21.8% of households. Garden Grove, California, lost the second-highest number of high-income households at -2,344.





Top 20 cities adding high-income households

Palm Bay, Florida Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: 146.67%

Number of high-income households added over one year: 2,403

2023: Total households: 50,448 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 7.4% Number of high-income households: 3,733 Median household income: $67,928

2022: Total households: 44,338 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3% Number of high-income households: 1,330 Median household income: $71,645

Percent change in total households over one year: 13.8% Green Bay, Wisconsin Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: 119.35%

Number of high-income households added over one year: 1,676

2023: Total households: 45,483 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 6.8% Number of high-income households: 3,093 Median household income: $66,950

2022: Total households: 45,689 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.1% Number of high-income households: 1,416 Median household income: $55,177

Percent change in total households over one year: -0.5% Paradise, Nevada Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: 114.71%

Number of high-income households added over one year: 2,929

2023: Total households: 74,847 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 7.3% Number of high-income households: 5,464 Median household income: $61,680

2022: Total households: 74,554 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.4% Number of high-income households: 2,535 Median household income: $55,578

Percent change in total households over one year: 0.4% Brownsville, Texas Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: 112.50%

Number of high-income households added over one year: 1,274

2023: Total households: 64,083 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.4% Number of high-income households: 2,179 Median household income: $49,920

2022: Total households: 56,576 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 1.6% Number of high-income households: 905 Median household income: $46,912

Percent change in total households over one year: 13.3% Lynn, Massachusetts Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: 112.12%

Number of high-income households added over one year: 2,682

2023: Total households: 36,403 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 14% Number of high-income households: 5,096 Median household income: $73,723

2022: Total households: 36,587 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 6.6% Number of high-income households: 2,415 Median household income: $62,374

Percent change in total households over one year: -0.5% Bridgeport, Connecticut Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: 76.92%

Number of high-income households added over one year: 1,553

2023: Total households: 54,695 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 6.9% Number of high-income households: 3,774 Median household income: $58,515

2022: Total households: 56,960 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.9% Number of high-income households: 2,221 Median household income: $50,311

Percent change in total households over one year: -4% Nampa, Idaho Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: 70.83%

Number of high-income households added over one year: 747

2023: Total households: 41,060 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 4.1% Number of high-income households: 1,683 Median household income: $71,752

2022: Total households: 39,014 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 2.4% Number of high-income households: 936 Median household income: $71,060

Percent change in total households over one year: 5.2% Coral Springs, Florida Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: 70.71%

Number of high-income households added over one year: 3,381

2023: Total households: 46,223 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 16.9% Number of high-income households: 7,812 Median household income: $85,615

2022: Total households: 44,755 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 9.9% Number of high-income households: 4,431 Median household income: $85,570

Percent change in total households over one year: 3.3%

Norman, Oklahoma Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: 70.18%

Number of high-income households added over one year: 2,295

2023: Total households: 54,715 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 9.7% Number of high-income households: 5,307 Median household income: $62,411

2022: Total households: 52,844 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 5.7% Number of high-income households: 3,012 Median household income: $61,030

Percent change in total households over one year: 3.5% Evansville, Indiana Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: 68%

Number of high-income households added over one year: 817

2023: Total households: 51,696 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 4.2% Number of high-income households: 2,171 Median household income: $52,318

2022: Total households: 54,185 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 2.5% Number of high-income households: 1,355 Median household income: $48,127

Percent change in total households over one year: -4.6% South Bend, Indiana Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: 65.38%

Number of high-income households added over one year: 742

2023: Total households: 42,331 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 4.3% Number of high-income households: 1,820 Median household income: $55,767

2022: Total households: 41,488 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 2.6% Number of high-income households: 1,079 Median household income: $51,610

Percent change in total households over one year: 2% Lakeland, Florida Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: 63.33%

Number of high-income households added over one year: 1,030

2023: Total households: 51,663 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 4.9% Number of high-income households: 2,531 Median household income: $57,131

2022: Total households: 50,058 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3% Number of high-income households: 1,502 Median household income: $58,524

Percent change in total households over one year: 3.2% Newark, New Jersey Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: 60%

Number of high-income households added over one year: 2,473

2023: Total households: 114,599 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 5.6% Number of high-income households: 6,418 Median household income: $53,818

2022: Total households: 112,713 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.5% Number of high-income households: 3,945 Median household income: $49,688

Percent change in total households over one year: 1.7% Peoria, Illinois Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: 57.97%

Number of high-income households added over one year: 2,127

2023: Total households: 49,577 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 10.9% Number of high-income households: 5,404 Median household income: $52,796

2022: Total households: 47,488 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 6.9% Number of high-income households: 3,277 Median household income: $55,955

Percent change in total households over one year: 4.4% Edinburg, Texas Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: 57.58%

Number of high-income households added over one year: 747

2023: Total households: 34,958 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 5.2% Number of high-income households: 1,818 Median household income: $61,059

2022: Total households: 32,462 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.3% Number of high-income households: 1,071 Median household income: $50,964

Percent change in total households over one year: 7.7% Victorville, California Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: 57.41%

Number of high-income households added over one year: 1,318

2023: Total households: 38,786 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 8.5% Number of high-income households: 3,297 Median household income: $67,099

2022: Total households: 36,647 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 5.4% Number of high-income households: 1,979 Median household income: $69,569

Percent change in total households over one year: 5.8% Hampton, Virginia Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: 57.14%

Number of high-income households added over one year: 1,412

2023: Total households: 57,645 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 6.6% Number of high-income households: 3,805 Median household income: $70,238

2022: Total households: 56,961 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 4.2% Number of high-income households: 2,392 Median household income: $64,924

Percent change in total households over one year: 1.2% Wilmington, North Carolina Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: 54.55%

Number of high-income households added over one year: 2,833

2023: Total households: 59,730 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 11.9% Number of high-income households: 7,108 Median household income: $71,362

2022: Total households: 55,512 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 7.7% Number of high-income households: 4,274 Median household income: $63,835

Percent change in total households over one year: 7.6% Elizabeth, New Jersey Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: 54.35%

Number of high-income households added over one year: 1,055

2023: Total households: 45,491 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 7.1% Number of high-income households: 3,230 Median household income: $71,715

2022: Total households: 47,280 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 4.6% Number of high-income households: 2,175 Median household income: $64,113

Percent change in total households over one year: -3.8% Miami Gardens, Florida Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: 52.63%

Number of high-income households added over one year: 642

2023: Total households: 34,688 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 5.8% Number of high-income households: 2,012 Median household income: $67,169

2022: Total households: 36,040 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.8% Number of high-income households: 1,370 Median household income: $61,496

Percent change in total households over one year: -3.8%

Top 20 cities losing the most high-income households

Waterbury, Connecticut Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: -63.16%

Number of high-income households added over one year: -1,028

2023: Total households: 45,898 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 1.4% Number of high-income households: 643 Median household income: $43,420

2022: Total households: 43,950 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.8% Number of high-income households: 1,670 Median household income: $51,572

Percent change in total households over one year: 4.4% Conroe, Texas Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: -43.31%

Number of high-income households added over one year: -2,212

2023: Total households: 42,134 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 7.2% Number of high-income households: 3,034 Median household income: $77,027

2022: Total households: 41,302 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 12.7% Number of high-income households: 5,245 Median household income: $65,728

Percent change in total households over one year: 2% Laredo, Texas Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: -40.98%

Number of high-income households added over one year: -1,986

2023: Total households: 79,072 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.6% Number of high-income households: 2,847 Median household income: $60,720

2022: Total households: 79,223 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 6.1% Number of high-income households: 4,833 Median household income: $59,751

Percent change in total households over one year: -0.2% Independence, Missouri Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: -38.89%

Number of high-income households added over one year: -812

2023: Total households: 51,311 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 2.2% Number of high-income households: 1,129 Median household income: $61,432

2022: Total households: 53,919 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.6% Number of high-income households: 1,941 Median household income: $53,082

Percent change in total households over one year: -4.8% Garden Grove, California Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: -32.26%

Number of high-income households added over one year: -2,344

2023: Total households: 50,343 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 10.5% Number of high-income households: 5,286 Median household income: $87,407

2022: Total households: 49,225 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 15.5% Number of high-income households: 7,630 Median household income: $86,975

Percent change in total households over one year: 2.3% Palmdale, California Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: -31.62%

Number of high-income households added over one year: -1,792

2023: Total households: 47,380 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 9.3% Number of high-income households: 4,406 Median household income: $78,743

2022: Total households: 45,574 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 13.6% Number of high-income households: 6,198 Median household income: $90,330

Percent change in total households over one year: 4% Gresham, Oregon Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: -29.55%

Number of high-income households added over one year: -1,329

2023: Total households: 42,173 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 6.2% Number of high-income households: 2,615 Median household income: $76,205

2022: Total households: 44,816 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 8.8% Number of high-income households: 3,944 Median household income: $71,006

Percent change in total households over one year: -5.9% Hartford, Connecticut Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: -29.41%

Number of high-income households added over one year: -825

2023: Total households: 49,229 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.6% Number of high-income households: 1,772 Median household income: $42,397

2022: Total households: 50,933 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 5.1% Number of high-income households: 2,598 Median household income: $41,529

Percent change in total households over one year: -3.3%

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: -28.57%

Number of high-income households added over one year: -846

2023: Total households: 42,870 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 5.5% Number of high-income households: 2,358 Median household income: $43,235

2022: Total households: 41,602 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 7.7% Number of high-income households: 3,203 Median household income: $49,005

Percent change in total households over one year: 3% New Haven, Connecticut Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: -26.92%

Number of high-income households added over one year: -1,480

2023: Total households: 57,392 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 7.6% Number of high-income households: 4,362 Median household income: $51,158

2022: Total households: 56,174 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 10.4% Number of high-income households: 5,842 Median household income: $53,909

Percent change in total households over one year: 2.2% Billings, Montana Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: -26.67%

Number of high-income households added over one year: -1,116

2023: Total households: 52,878 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 6.6% Number of high-income households: 3,490 Median household income: $67,028

2022: Total households: 51,174 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 9% Number of high-income households: 4,606 Median household income: $77,711

Percent change in total households over one year: 3.3% Jackson, Mississippi Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: -26.67%

Number of high-income households added over one year: -796

2023: Total households: 60,636 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.3% Number of high-income households: 2,001 Median household income: $42,336

2022: Total households: 62,149 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 4.5% Number of high-income households: 2,797 Median household income: $40,631

Percent change in total households over one year: -2.4% Santa Maria, California Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: -25.96%

Number of high-income households added over one year: -818

2023: Total households: 28,422 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 7.7% Number of high-income households: 2,188 Median household income: $77,564

2022: Total households: 28,907 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 10.4% Number of high-income households: 3,006 Median household income: $81,447

Percent change in total households over one year: -1.7% Beaumont, Texas Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: -25.00%

Number of high-income households added over one year: -663

2023: Total households: 44,169 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.9% Number of high-income households: 1,723 Median household income: $60,010

2022: Total households: 45,870 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 5.2% Number of high-income households: 2,385 Median household income: $57,944

Percent change in total households over one year: -3.7% Kent, Washington Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: -23.40%

Number of high-income households added over one year: -1,127

2023: Total households: 50,481 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 10.8% Number of high-income households: 5,452 Median household income: $85,982

2022: Total households: 46,661 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 14.1% Number of high-income households: 6,579 Median household income: $83,314

Percent change in total households over one year: 8.2% St. George, Utah Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: -21.98%

Number of high-income households added over one year: -653

2023: Total households: 38,886 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 7.1% Number of high-income households: 2,761 Median household income: $77,431

2022: Total households: 37,515 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 9.1% Number of high-income households: 3,414 Median household income: $70,386

Percent change in total households over one year: 3.7% Inglewood, California Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: -21.74%

Number of high-income households added over one year: -499

2023: Total households: 37,918 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 5.4% Number of high-income households: 2,048 Median household income: $72,900

2022: Total households: 36,901 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 6.9% Number of high-income households: 2,546 Median household income: $62,601

Percent change in total households over one year: 2.8% Fort Wayne, Indiana Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: -21.28%

Number of high-income households added over one year: -907

2023: Total households: 115,195 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.7% Number of high-income households: 4,262 Median household income: $57,138

2022: Total households: 109,974 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 4.7% Number of high-income households: 5,169 Median household income: $58,439

Percent change in total households over one year: 4.7% Augusta, Georgia Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: -21.05%

Number of high-income households added over one year: -801

2023: Total households: 76,232 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 4.5% Number of high-income households: 3,430 Median household income: $51,943

2022: Total households: 74,244 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 5.7% Number of high-income households: 4,232 Median household income: $49,838

Percent change in total households over one year: 2.7% Kansas City, Kansas Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: -20.93%

Number of high-income households added over one year: -527

2023: Total households: 57,487 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.4% Number of high-income households: 1,955 Median household income: $60,739

2022: Total households: 57,714 Percent of households earning $200,000+: 4.3% Number of high-income households: 2,482 Median household income: $58,233

Percent change in total households over one year: -0.4%

Data and methodology

Data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau 1-Year Community Survey for 2023 and 2022. The study includes 352 cities with a population of 100,000 or more for which data was available. Cities were ranked based on the growth in high-income households as a percentage of total households between 2022 and 2023. High-income households are defined as those making an income of $200,000 or more.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.