Women-owned business certification: Benefits, options, and how to get started

Many buyers want to support women-owned businesses. The sticking points are always the same: Where do we find them? How do we verify? How fast can we onboard?

If those are the questions, certification is the answer. It places women-owned businesses in searchable directories buyers already use, provides recognized verification of ownership and control, and streamlines compliance and vendor onboarding with standardized documentation. In short, it turns good intentions into an easy, defensible choice.

Comerica explains what certification is, the options that exist, how to get certified and a simple 90-day plan to put it to work.

Certification removes the question mark so buyers can find, verify, and onboard women-owned businesses fast.

Key takeaways:

Certification makes your business easy to find, simple to verify and faster to onboard.

Results come from fit and follow-through. Choose the right certification path and activate in portals, outreach and bids.

A tidy document packet and quick responses cut timelines. Most owners see decisions in 30–90 days.

What is a certified women-owned business?

A certified women-owned small business is majority owned, controlled and managed by one or more women (typically 51% or more). The business is verified by a recognized certifier, so buyers can confidently include the company in sourcing and contract opportunities.

The third party reviews ownership, control and management documents. They may even conduct an interview or site review. Once approved, the business is typically listed in buyer directories or portals and can use the appropriate women-owned designation in proposals, websites, packaging and storefronts.

Benefits for women-owned businesses:

Get found in verified directories buyers use.

Gain credibility with third-party validation that lowers “new vendor” risk

Move faster with standard docs and eligibility for supplier programs or set-asides

Grow pipeline using the badge in marketing and through RFPs and prime partnerships

Benefits for buyers:

Source verified vendors with defensible proof of ownership and control

Shortlist faster using established directories and portals

Onboard quicker with familiar documentation and processes

Strengthen the supply base with more options and innovation

Ownership and control are essential parts of certification. Include signatory authority and day-to-day management in your documentation.

Certification options

Certification isn’t one-size-fits-all. Each path puts your business in front of a different set of buyers and portals. The best course of action is to choose the route that matches where your customers buy today.

Federal: SBA Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) or SBA Economically Disadvantaged Women-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB)

A strong fit if you sell to federal agencies or team with larger government contractors. Certification helps you show up in federal supplier searches and qualify for set-aside opportunities in certain industries. To put it to work, register in the federal vendor systems and meet a local APEX Accelerator for next-step guidance.

Corporate / Private: Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and WEConnect International

Best for firms selling to national brands and large companies. These programs offer widely recognized marks, supplier portals and buyer matchmaking events that lead to real conversations. Put it to work by completing supplier profiles and following up with category managers.

State / Local / Agency: Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (M/WBE), Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBE)

Ideal when you sell to cities, counties, schools, hospitals, utilities or transit. Certification gets you listed in local procurement portals where frequent small bids match small-business capacity. Put it to work by registering in your city or state portal, turning on bid alerts and showing up for pre-bid meetings.

Pick the certification that matches who you sell to (federal, corporate or state/local) to see the fastest results.

How to get certified (step-by-step)

Step 1: Eligibility check

Start by confirming that women own and control at least 51% of the business, and that day-to-day management and decision authority (contracts, banking, hiring) sit with those owners. If you’re pursuing SBA pathways, verify U.S. citizenship and size standards.

A common pitfall here is assuming percentage alone is enough; certifiers look for control in practice, so make sure the right names are on signature cards, bank resolutions and governance docs before you apply.

Step 2: Document prep

Next, organize your paperwork in one place.

Documents typically include:

Formation papers

Ownership or stock records

Operating agreement or bylaws

Resumes and licenses for key managers

Lease

Proof of who can sign for the company

Basic financials

Mismatched or outdated files slow reviews, so check that names, titles, addresses and dates line up across every document. Many owners create a single PDF “packet” and an ownership chart to make the reviewer’s job easy.

Step 3: Application

Apply through the portal that matches your goal — SBA for WOSB/EDWOSB, WBENC or WEConnect for corporate buyers, and your city or state office for M/WBE or DBE. Follow the checklist exactly, answer every field and save copies of what you submit.

There are two easy mistakes to avoid. First, avoid picking a certification that doesn’t fit your sales channel. And second, list NAICS codes that reflect what you actually sell. If you’re unsure about codes, use the U.S. Census NAICS search to choose one to three that match your top revenue services.

Step 4: Review and response

After submission, expect follow-up questions or a brief interview or site review. Respond quickly and send exactly what’s requested. Fast replies keep you in the reviewer’s active queue.

The most common delay at this stage is slow responses. Waiting even a few days can push your file to the back of the line and add weeks to the timeline. Keep your document folder handy so you can turn requests around the same day.

Step 5: Approval and recertification

When approved, note the effective date and recertification cadence and put reminders on your calendar 60 and 30 days ahead. Then activate: Update your website and proposals with the certification mark, complete buyer portals, refresh your capability sheet and let key customers and partners know.

Treating approval as the finish line is the pitfall to avoid. Results come from being visible in the right directories, making targeted introductions and bidding on the work that fits.

Time and cost (what to expect)

Most owners see decisions in 30 to 90 days, depending on how complete their files are and how quickly they respond. Fees vary by program — from no cost to roughly $1,500 — so plan a small budget for applications and any site visit.

Mismatched or outdated documents are the #1 cause of delays, so check dates and signatures carefully.

