Best home insurance companies for 2026

Methodology

In late 2025, Insure.com surveyed more than 2,000 insurance consumers through an independent research firm, Dynata. Customers named their insurer and rated it on satisfaction, ease of service, policy options, claims handling, digital experience, discounts, bundling, rate increases, older homes and standard coverages. Survey respondents were also asked whether they planned to renew, would recommend their insurer and trusted their insurer.

Additional information for insurers with at least 25 survey responses was included:

AM Best financial strength ratings , which measure an insurer’s ability to pay claims.

, which measure an insurer’s ability to pay claims. National Association of Insurance Commissioners complaint index scores , which show how many customer complaints an insurer receives relative to its size.

, which show how many customer complaints an insurer receives relative to its size. Average premium data from Quadrant Information Services, based on a policy with:

from Quadrant Information Services, based on a policy with: $300,000 in dwelling coverage and liability

A $1,000 deductible and a 2% hurricane deductible where appropriate

With guidance from Prof. David Marlett, Ph.D., managing director of the Brantley Risk and Insurance Center at Appalachian State University, researchers applied the following weights to calculate each company’s final rating:

Customer survey: 40% (10% customer satisfaction, 10% recommended, 10% renewal rate and 10% claims handling)

40% (10% customer satisfaction, 10% recommended, 10% renewal rate and 10% claims handling) AM Best: 25%

25% Average premium: 20%

20% NAIC complaints: 15%

Each insurer received a rating between 0.5 and 5 stars.

Which homeowners insurance companies are the best for 2026? Rankings and changes from last year

The results of the 2026 best home insurance companies survey are in, and here are the top three homeowners insurance companies for 2026:

Amica is the No. 1 home insurance company for the third year in a row on the strength of its low rates and a low complaint volume. Travelers came in second, rising from the bottom of the ranking last year due to low complaint volume, a high customer satisfaction score, and a solid financial standing. Allstate held onto the No. 3 spot, thanks to its low rates and high customer satisfaction.

There were some notable changes in the rankings of national insurance companies for 2026:

Progressive had the biggest drop from No. 4 to No. 7; a big average rate increase affected its standing.

from No. 4 to No. 7; a big average rate increase affected its standing. Travelers took the biggest jump from No. 7 to No. 2, with low complaint volume and excellent financial standing helping it on its way.

from No. 7 to No. 2, with low complaint volume and excellent financial standing helping it on its way. State Farm dropped two spots to No. 4; it increased rates and a slightly lower financial stability rating affected its ranking.

it increased rates and a slightly lower financial stability rating affected its ranking. Farmers (No. 5) and Nationwide (No. 6) switched spots this year; the two companies rank similarly year after year.

All the top companies on this list have their pros and cons, and each is a reputable home insurance provider. However, when compared on everything from customer survey results to National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) complaint data, some came out better than others.

Here are Insure.com’s best homeowners insurance companies for 2026.

Best home insurance companies

Regional carriers were rated but not ranked. Six regional carriers made the ratings this year. If ranked alongside national carriers, Auto Club Enterprises would have taken first place.

Best home insurance companies with regional and national carriers

“Your insurance company and its representatives should answer your questions and handle your claims fairly, efficiently and quickly,” says Mark Friedlander, corporate communications director for industry trade group the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I). “You can get a feel for whether this is the case by talking to other customers who have used a particular company or agent. Your state insurance department will be able to tell you if the insurance company you are considering doing business with had many consumer complaints about its service relative to the number of policies it sold.”

These are the top-rated home insurance companies of 2026

Here are the best home insurance companies of 2026, with Amica at No. 1, followed by Travelers and Allstate. You’ll find an overview of each, including pros and cons, as well as their rankings in Insure.com’s survey and other metrics used to calculate the final score.

Amica: No. 1 home insurance company for 2026

Insure.com Score 4.51

Average Premium $1,510

Customer Survey 4.12

NAIC 0.370

AM Best Rating A+

Effective date: March 7, 2025

Overview

Amica held onto the No. 1 spot for homeowners insurance in 2026 thanks to low rates and a very low complaint ratio with the NAIC. At an average of $1,510 per year, rates are significantly below the national average. Its ranking shows just how important rates are.

Amica came in strong for claims handling, despite some lower scores in other areas of customer satisfaction, which helped it retain its top ranking. It also boasts an incredibly low complaint volume with the NAIC, an important mark of happy customers.

Pros:

Affordability: Cheapest rates of all national companies in Insure.com’s ranking.

Lowest complaint volume: Shows a high level of customer satisfaction.

Solid AM Best rating: Strong ability to pay claims.

Cons:

No agents: Direct sales with no personal agent service.

Scored below competitors in key areas: Customer satisfaction, ease of service and recommendation.

Travelers: No. 2 home insurance company for 2026

Insure.com Score 4.30

Average Premium $2,235

Customer Survey 4.25

NAIC 0.913

AM Best Rating A++

Effective date: Aug. 8, 2025

Overview

Travelers jumped to the No. 2 spot for 2026 thanks to lower-than-average rates and a low complaint ratio. Customers’ high satisfaction rate with policy offerings, combined with the best possible AM Best score, secured Travelers’ spot.

The survey saw a strong showing for Travelers in billing, where it was top-ranked, and 92% said they plan to renew their coverage. Travelers is one of the major carriers that hasn’t backed out of California, making it a good choice even in tough markets.

Pros:

Low rates: Rates are below the national average.

Low complaint ratio: Fewer reported complaints indicate good service.

Top AM Best rating: Strong ability to pay claims.

Cons:

Bundling discount is lower: At 12%, you’ll save less.

Fewer discounts: Competitors offer more ways to save.

Allstate: No. 3 home insurance company for 2026

Insure.com Score 4.23

Average Premium $2,049

Customer Survey 4.38

NAIC 1.260

AM Best Rating A+

Effective date: Aug. 28, 2025

Overview

Allstate held onto its No. 3 spot for 2026, largely due to low rates and a great showing in nearly every category of the survey. It was the best-ranked national carrier for trust, recommendation to others and customers who plan to renew.

Average rates are the second-lowest among national carriers and well below the national average; Allstate brings together cheap rates and high customer service rankings. If you prefer a major carrier, but also want to work with an agent, Allstate is hard to beat.

Pros:

Low rates: Second-lowest among national carriers.

Great digital service: Topped the survey for website and app.

Customers are loyal: Highest score for trust, recommendation and renewal.

Cons:

Not currently writing new home insurance policies in California.

Agent required: You must work with an Allstate representative.

State Farm: No. 4 home insurance company for 2026

Insure.com Score 4.12

Average Premium $2,448

Customer Survey 4.32

NAIC 1.152

AM Best Rating A+

Effective date: Nov. 14, 2025

Overview

The largest home insurance company in the nation, State Farm, lands at No. 4 on the 2026 ranking with good ratings for customer satisfaction. Rates, although still below average, have risen somewhat since last year’s ranking.

A downgrade in State Farm’s AM Best rating and a slightly higher NAIC complaint ratio played a role in the company’s move down from No. 2 last year, but it remains one of the best choices for home insurance, especially for those who want a big company with the personal service of an agent.

Pros:

Affordable rates: Below the national average.

Best for customer satisfaction: Rated highest in the survey.

Tops for bundling: Best-ranked company for auto/home bundles.

Cons:

Agents aren’t optional: You must work with a State Farm representative.

Not currently writing new policies in California.

Farmers: No. 5 home insurance company for 2026

Insure.com Score 4.00

Average Premium $2,820

Customer Survey 4.31

NAIC 0.893

AM Best Rating A

Effective date: Aug. 1, 2025

Overview

Farmers lands in fifth place, up one from last year, with good scores in most categories and a low complaint ratio, indicating satisfied customers. It remains a solid carrier, often landing around the middle of the ranking due to higher rates.

Although Farmers does have higher-than-average rates, the company offers a long list of possible home insurance discounts (more than a dozen) that can significantly reduce costs.

Pros:

Offers more than a dozen home insurance discounts.

Low NAIC complaint ratio.

Cons:

Rates are above average.

Some competitors scored better for customer satisfaction.

Nationwide: No. 6 home insurance company for 2026

Insure.com Score 3.83

Average Premium $2,983

Customer Survey 4.31

NAIC 1.336

AM Best Rating A

Effective date: Nov. 7, 2025

Overview

Nationwide dropped to the No. 6 spot this year, which may be due to higher rates and an above-expected complaint ratio with the NAIC. However, Nationwide was the top-rated national carrier for claims handling with an 84% satisfaction rate, and few things are more important than a good claims experience.

It also topped the survey for exceptional standard coverages, and 92% of customers said they plan to renew their coverage with the company, a big vote of confidence.

Pros:

Top-rated for claims among national carriers.

Best national company for exceptional standard coverage.

Offers plenty of discounts for home insurance.

Cons:

Rates are above the national average.

Not available in every state.

Higher complaint ratio.

Progressive: No. 7 home insurance company for 2026

Insure.com Score 3.42

Average Premium $4,227

Customer Survey 4.04

NAIC 1.502

AM Best Rating A+

Effective date: Apr 3, 2025

Overview

Progressive saw a drop in its position this year, likely due to increased rates and a higher complaint ratio. It has the highest average rates of all companies in the study, and by a large margin.

Progressive customers were pleased with the ease of service, and the company offers a single-deductible option when you bundle (a claim that involves both policies will have one deductible). That wasn’t enough to keep the carrier from dropping several places since last year, showing how much rates matter.

Pros:

Solid financial rating: Able to pay claims.

Good for bundling with a single deductible option.

Cons:

Rates are the highest in the ranking.

Higher-than-expected complaint ratio.

The best regional home insurance companies of 2026

Auto Club Enterprises: No. 1 regional home insurance company for 2026

Overall score 4.57

Average Premium $1,335

Customer Survey 4.59

NAIC 1.028

AM Best Rating A+

Effective date: Apr. 30, 2025

Overview

Auto Club Enterprises is the top-ranked regional carrier for 2026, beating out other AAA companies thanks to low rates. If ranked against national carriers, it would have taken first place.

Auto Club Enterprises, the AAA branch for insurance in Southern California and other states, earned the best score on the survey and topped multiple categories. It has a low complaint ratio and, combined with the lowest rates of any carrier surveyed, is a great pick if you’re in its service area.

Pros:

Lowest rates of all carriers surveyed.

High scores in all areas of the survey.

Top-rated for trust and renewals.

Cons:

Not available nationwide.

Requires AAA membership.

Auto Club Group: No. 2 regional home insurance company for 2026

Overall score: 4.27

Average Premium $1,888

Customer Survey 4.34

NAIC 0.889

AM Best Rating A

Effective date: Apr. 16, 2025

Overview

Auto Club Group is the AAA insurer in the Midwest and South, and ranked second among regional carriers and fourth overall when listed with national carriers. It offers lower-than-average rates, a low complaint ratio and was top-ranked in the survey for the buying process.

For AAA members who already trust the brand, it’s a solid pick for homeowners insurance, bringing a well-known name with local service, as well as low rates and few complaints.

Pros:

Lower-than-average rates.

Low complaint volume with the NAIC.

Top-rated for the ease of buying insurance.

Cons:

Requires a AAA membership.

Not available in all states.

CSAA: No. 3 regional home insurance company for 2026 (tie)

Overall score: 4.20

Average Premium $1,496

Customer Survey 4.18

NAIC 1.310

AM Best Rating A

Effective date: Jul. 23, 2025

Overview

CSAA is the AAA-branded insurer for Northern California and several other states, and the second-cheapest home insurance company in the ranking. Low rates and good scores across the survey earned it third place among regional carriers.

CSAA scored lower for claims handling than many competitors, but it still tied for 6th place overall with Erie among all carriers in the survey. For people seeking affordable insurance from a well-known name, it’s a good choice.

Pros:

Low rates: second-lowest among all carriers.

Scored highly for ease of service.

High marks for digital service.

Cons:

Lower score for claims handling.

Requires AAA membership.

Limited availability area.

Erie Insurance: No. 3 regional home insurance company for 2026 (tie)

Insure.com Score 4.20

Average Premium $2,783

Customer Survey 4.48

NAIC 0.456

AM Best Rating A

Effective date: Sept. 5, 2025

Overview

Erie is consistently one of the top-rated regional insurers and tied for third place this year. It’s worth noting that it outscored the regional companies with which it overlaps in service area (the AAA companies mostly cover other parts of the country).

Erie earned a top score for claims handling and had high scores across the board in most customer service areas. A low volume of complaints indicates happy customers. Rates are higher than average, but Erie also offers a more comprehensive standard policy than most competitors.

Pros:

Top-rated for claims handling.

Low customer complaint volume.

Scored highly in most customer service areas.

Cons:

Only available in 12 states and Washington, D.C.

Digital experience ranked below competitors.

Auto-Owners: No. 5 home insurance company for 2026

Insure.com Score 4.18

Average Premium $2,840

Customer Survey 4.22

NAIC 0.392

AM Best Rating A+

Effective date: Oct. 31, 2025

Overview

Auto-Owners is a top super-regional carrier, offering policies in more states than any other company in the regional ranking. It has a low complaint ratio with the NAIC, meaning there aren’t many customers with major issues, but it scored below many competitors in the survey.

Rates have increased since last year, and the survey reflects some dissatisfaction in that area. At $2,840 a year, Auto-Owners’ average home insurance rate is the highest of all regional carriers; still, it’s not far off top competitors like Erie.

Pros:

Very low complaint volume.

Highly rated for digital experience.

Customers are happy with the billing process.

Cons:

No online quoting is available.

Not available in all states.

Rates are above average.

American Family: No. 6 regional home insurance company for 2026

Insure.com Score 3.96

Average Premium $2,759

Customer Survey 4.29

NAIC 1.070

AM Best Rating: A

Effective date: Sept. 24, 2025

Overview

American Family is a major national insurer with a relatively limited footprint, operating in just 19 states despite ranking sixth nationwide by market share. The survey found AmFam to be the top-rated company among all ranked companies for claims handling, with a rating of 84%. That’s a major vote of confidence in an area where many insurers struggle.

Rates are higher than average, but many companies have rates in the same range. Customers rated the company well overall, and its complaint ratio is right on par with the benchmark for a company of its market share.

Pros:

Top-rated for claims handling.

Big, stable company with a regional feel.

Well-rated for bundling auto and home.

Cons:

Available in only 19 states.

Higher-than-average rates.

Lower scores than competitors in several areas.

EXPERT TIP: Check with smaller, regional carriers in your area before choosing a home insurance policy. They may offer better rates and more personalized service than a major carrier. Regional carriers often offer competitive rates and receive excellent reviews.

Trends in homeowners insurance satisfaction: How did things change year over year?

The survey results showed that satisfaction with customer service and the claims experience each decreased by two points year over year, while insurance consumers reported a slightly improved experience, particularly in terms of ease of service and policy offerings.

The areas of the most significant decline in satisfaction are:

Digital experience , indicating customers have high expectations of mobile and online services.

, indicating customers have high expectations of mobile and online services. Discounts , which help keep rates affordable, may not be doing it successfully in the face of rising costs.

, which help keep rates affordable, may not be doing it successfully in the face of rising costs. Fair rate increases over time , which comes as no surprise, as rates have skyrocketed in the past few years.

, which comes as no surprise, as rates have skyrocketed in the past few years. Coverage for older homes, likely reflecting the higher risk that these homes present, and carriers shying away from risk due to increased claims.

It’s notable that, in a time when rates are increasing nationwide, customer trust in their insurance companies has ticked up slightly, and more customers plan to renew with their current company.

Here’s a look at the year-over-year trends in the survey.

The top home insurance companies for price, customer service and more

Whether you are on a tight budget or price matters less to you than excellent customer service, the right insurance company for you is out there.

Here are some of the top category winners for 2026:

Cheapest home insurance: Auto Club Enterprises

Best for customer satisfaction: Auto Club Enterprises

Best for ease of service: Liberty Mutual

Best for policy offerings: Auto Club Enterprises and Erie Insurance

Best for claims: Nationwide, Erie and American Family

Most trusted and most recommended: Auto Club Enterprises

To help you find the best insurance companies, Insure.com gathered data and listed them based on price, policy offerings, ease of service, customer satisfaction, and more.

As mentioned earlier, the category breakouts list all the companies included in the insurance-consumer survey, both national and regional carriers.

Best home insurance companies for cheap rates

Of the companies ranked, Auto Club Enterprises had the lowest rates at an average of $1,335 a year, followed by CSAA at $1,496 a year. Amica came in third overall and was the cheapest national carrier in the ranking at an average of $1,510.

The good news? Rates did decrease from last year with some carriers, although many continued the trend of rate increases. That said, only Progressive’s rates took an eyebrow-raising climb. Most were within a few hundred dollars of last year’s.

For reference: The average cost of home insurance nationwide for 2026 is $2,543 a year.

Of course, where a company writes policies impacts its overall national average rate. A carrier that writes policies in expensive states like Florida will have higher average rates than one that primarily operates in lower-risk states. That’s why we see lower rates from some regional carriers.

Below is a look at the annual rates for all of the companies in the survey.

Best home insurance companies for customer satisfaction

New to the rankings this year, Auto Club Enterprises took the top spot for customer satisfaction, with an impressive score of 95%. Erie was in second place at 93%. No national carrier made the top three, but at 91%, USAA would have been fourth if included.

The next-highest scoring national carrier was State Farm at 85%. That’s a strong indication that regional carriers are doing something right when it comes to satisfied customers.

Here’s how the carriers ranked for customer satisfaction.

Best home insurance companies for customer ease of service

Liberty Mutual was the top company for ease of service at 93% satisfaction. That’s a rare No. 1 finish for a national carrier. State Farm, Auto Club Group and Erie all tied for second place, and Travelers took third in this tight category.

No one wants a hassle when dealing with an insurance company, so it’s important to make sure your insurer makes it easy to access things like policy documents and to get service when you need it.

Here’s how the companies scored for ease of service.

Best home insurance companies for policy offerings

Auto Club Enterprises tied with Erie for the first-place slot when it comes to companies with the best policy offerings. Both scored 93%; second-place Travelers was a few points behind at 89%, and the highest-ranked national carrier.

With home insurance rates high, customers look for ways to ensure they’re getting their money’s worth. Companies with good policy offerings make the expense worthwhile.

Here’s how the carriers ranked for policy offerings.

Best home insurance company for claims handling

At 84% satisfaction, there was a three-way tie for claims handling between Nationwide, Erie and American Family. Claims are the true test of an insurance company; you pay your premiums to be assured of help when something goes wrong.

If ranked, USAA would have won this category at 87%, but no company achieved a score above 90%, proving the difficulty of this category.

Here’s how the carriers ranked on claims handling.

What home insurance company is most recommended by customers?

When asked if they would recommend their insurance company to others, Auto Club Enterprises’ customers came in the strongest at 95%. Erie was in second place, with 92% of respondents saying they’d recommend the company.

Recommendations to others are a major test of customer sentiment and loyalty, indicating customer confidence. As we’ve seen in several categories, regional carriers hold the top spots here. Allstate is the highest-ranked national carrier.

Here’s how the carriers ranked for recommendation to others.

What home insurance company do customers trust the most?

Trust is a vital but difficult area for an insurance company. One company came in with a 100% score for trust this year: Auto Club Enterprises. Erie came in second at 98%. That means regional carriers hold the top three.

Again, Allstate is the most trusted national carrier.

Only two carriers scored below 80% here, and it’s worth noting that trust isn’t always correlated with the decision to renew a policy, as indicated in the next section.

Here’s how the carriers ranked for trust.

Which home insurance company had the most customers planning to renew?

There may be no greater vote of confidence than to stick with a company. And this year, no company had more confident customers than Auto Club Enterprises at 100%. The next highest score was 95%, and was shared by Safeco and Allstate.

Renewing with a company means that the past year has gone well, and the customer has no reason to leave. While choosing not to renew is often tied to rate increases (Progressive, near the bottom of this category, had the highest rates in the survey), that’s not always the case. Other factors play a role as well.

Here’s how the carriers ranked for renewals.

Why some insurance companies weren’t ranked: Excluded insurers

Some companies were excluded from the overall rankings for several reasons.

Some companies did not have enough responses in the survey to be fairly compared with the others. Companies needed to have at least 25 responses.

The Hartford, Liberty Mutual and Safeco, a subsidiary, do not provide rates to the source, Quadrant. Without rate information, they could not be ranked against the other companies either for price or in the overall star ratings. They were, however, included in the category rankings, as they are based solely on the survey.

Finally, USAA scored well in the survey but only provides coverage to military members, veterans and their families. As the company is not open to everyone, it was not ranked against companies that are open to all customers.

How much home insurance do you need? Choosing coverage and limits

Choosing the right home insurance coverage depends on a few very basic factors.

The replacement cost value of your home. A standard home insurance policy covers the dwelling (the house and any attached structures) for replacement cost, which is the amount it would cost to rebuild it from the ground up. This is the most important coverage on your policy. Other coverages, such as other structures and personal property, are a percentage of that amount. You need to calculate the replacement cost of your home and ensure that your dwelling coverage is adequate. Your need for liability coverage. Standard homeowners insurance includes a $100,000 limit, but experts recommend increasing it to $300,000. The deductible that works for you. Your choice will affect the amount you pay in premiums and your out-of-pocket responsibility in the event of a claim. Choose the highest one you can afford.

Speak to an insurance expert to help you choose these coverages.

How to shop for home insurance and find an insurance company that’s right for you

Many people start with price when shopping for insurance, but there are a few other factors to consider.

Decide how much coverage you need. Determining your specific needs will help you narrow down the carriers you should consider, as well as the different coverages you may need to carry. Research insurance companies. Consider both national insurers (those that operate in all states) and regional insurance companies that write policies in your state. Look for insurers that offer the coverages and services you would use. Check each company’s reputation as you add them to your list of possible insurers, looking at financial stability and customer satisfaction. Request quotes. Ensure that all your quotes are for the same coverage level and have the same deductible, allowing for a fair comparison.

As you consider home insurance companies, it’s worth getting quotes for your auto insurance as well to see if bundling your insurance is the right choice.

“Typically, when you purchase two or more products from the same insurer, such as home and auto, you will reap significant savings on both policies. You should also find out what other discounts you may qualify for when shopping for coverage. Discounts can substantially reduce the cost of your policy,” Friedlander says.

How much does home insurance cost in each state?

Home insurance costs vary widely by state. Hawai’i has the lowest average annual premium at $659, followed by Vermont at $1,063 and New Hampshire at $1,300.

At the other end of the spectrum, Florida has the highest average home insurance rates in the country at $7,136 per year. Louisiana follows at $5,986, with Kansas close behind at $5,260 annually.

These averages are based on a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage, a $1,000 property deductible (with no separate hurricane deductible), and $300,000 in personal liability coverage.

Takeaways from the best home insurance companies ranking in 2026

After years of skyrocketing premiums, perhaps the most notable point in this year’s survey is that rates with several companies have decreased. That’s good news, but many homeowners haven’t seen it yet.

Other big survey takeaways that can help you choose a great home insurance company:

Good discounts are hard to come by, but low base rates help. Customers are more likely to say they’re happy with the discounts they get when rates start low. That means a company with a smaller list of discounts may still be a more affordable option.

Customers are more likely to say they’re happy with the discounts they get when rates start low. That means a company with a smaller list of discounts may still be a more affordable option. Dissatisfaction with rate increases leads to lower levels of trust. Companies with lower satisfaction scores with fair rate increases over time also tend to earn lower trust scores. People likely feel betrayed when rates increase despite a clear claims history.

Companies with lower satisfaction scores with fair rate increases over time also tend to earn lower trust scores. People likely feel betrayed when rates increase despite a clear claims history. Regional carriers tend to have higher customer satisfaction. In general, customer satisfaction scores are higher for regional carriers. That could be due to the service of local agents or easier access to assistance.

In general, customer satisfaction scores are higher for regional carriers. That could be due to the service of local agents or easier access to assistance. Low rates don’t always correlate with high customer satisfaction. While it’s true that the most affordable carrier (Auto Club Enterprises) also had the highest satisfaction score, several carriers in the higher range scored very well for satisfaction, and vice versa. The adage, “you get what you pay for,” rings true with homeowners insurance.

FAQ: Best home insurance companies

Are larger insurance companies better than small ones?

It depends on the company and what you’re looking for. Large companies often have substantial financial backing and are generally at a lower risk of insolvency, which may enable them to offer lower rates. However, small companies often have a better understanding of local risks and may provide more personalized service. There are great companies in both categories.

Should I be worried if my insurance company didn’t make the best companies list?

No. Many companies are not included on the list because they did not receive enough responses to the survey or lack the necessary data, such as rates, to rank them.

Can I switch home insurance companies at any time?

Yes, you can cancel your policy and switch to a new company at any time. Ensure that your new coverage is in place before canceling the old one to avoid a lapse.

This story was produced by Insure.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.