papa studio // Shutterstock

The rise of statement engagement rings and how to wear them

In the ever-evolving world of bridal fashion, statement engagement rings have surged to the forefront, capturing the hearts of modern couples who seek to express their unique love stories. These bold, eye-catching pieces stand out not just for their size, but for their intricate designs, innovative settings, and unmistakable brilliance. VRAI, a fine jewelry brand featuring lab-grown diamonds, details how the trend of statement engagement rings has risen and how you can wear them with confidence and style.

Here’s What Makes an Engagement Ring a “Statement”

A statement engagement ring is characterized by its ability to draw attention and start conversations. Unlike traditional engagement rings that might be more subtle or subdued, these pieces feature bold designs, larger-than-life diamonds, and unique settings that reflect individual personality and style. From intricate halo settings to innovative band designs, statement rings are as diverse as the love stories they represent.

The Appeal of Statement Rings

The allure of statement engagement rings lies in their uniqueness and the way they boldly declare one’s commitment. These rings go beyond the conventional to showcase personal style, making the engagement ring not just a symbol of love, but also an extension of individuality.

Incorporating Diamonds in Your Statement Ring

How to match your values and your style.

Choosing the Perfect Diamond

The centerpiece of any statement engagement ring is undoubtedly the diamond. For those looking to make a statement, consider opting for larger carat sizes or unique diamond shapes like the marquise, pear, or emerald cuts that stand out for their distinctive appeal and maximized carat weight.

The Importance of Diamond Quality

While the size and shape of the diamond play a crucial role in your statement engagement ring, the quality of the diamond is equally important.

Statement Engagement Ring Settings

Get inspired with these statement-making styles:

Bold Halo Designs

Halo settings, where the central diamond is encircled by pavé set diamonds, amplify the ring’s presence on the hand, making it a popular choice for those seeking a statement piece. Choose styles such as classic halo, dome, or floral settings for a statement-making, vintage-inspired look.

Unique Band Styles

Another way to create a statement is through the band of the engagement ring. Twisted bands, double bands, or multi-stone setting featuring mixed diamond shapes are all examples of bold styles.

How to Wear Your Statement Engagement Ring

Styling tips for attention-grabbing looks.

Balancing Your Jewelry

When wearing a statement engagement ring, it’s essential to balance your other jewelry to let the ring stand out. Opt for simpler, understated pieces for the rest of your hands and wrists to avoid overwhelming your overall look. Or, for the maximalists, add in similar bold styles like matching halo designs or mixed-diamond shape jewelry to pair with your ring.

Consider Your Personal Style

Your statement engagement ring should be a reflection of your personal style. Whether you lean toward classic elegance, modern minimalism, or eclectic boldness, ensure your ring complements your everyday style for a cohesive and authentic appearance. For example, if the jewelry you gravitate towards most is yellow gold with little to no diamond accents, consider a bold yellow gold dome setting. If you’re all about diamonds, consider a multi-stone setting with diamonds in graduated sizes.

Caring for Your Statement Piece

How to keep your engagement ring alluring for a lifetime.

Regular Maintenance

The bold and intricate designs of statement engagement rings require regular maintenance to keep them looking their best. VRAI recommends gentle cleaning with a soft brush and soapy water and periodic check-ups to ensure the settings and diamonds remain secure.

Professional Care Tips

For statement rings with intricate designs or multiple diamonds, professional cleaning and maintenance are advisable.

This story was produced by VRAI and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.