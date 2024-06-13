

Are dads redefining the “dad bod?” New study shows dads are feeling fitter than ever

Dads are feeling fitter than ever, according to a study conducted by Hims & Hers. Nearly half of surveyed dads (44%) say their weight has improved in the past three years as compared to 38% of surveyed non-dads (male respondents who are not parents) who report the same.

Furthermore, an equal 44% of surveyed dads say their looks have improved, compared to 37% of non-dads; and 45% of dads say their overall health has improved, compared to 39% of non-dads.

89% of surveyed dads are happy with their body vs. 84% of surveyed non-dads

How Dads Are Investing in Weight Loss

So, what are dads doing to shed the “dad bod” label? For one thing, they are investing more in weight loss. Surveyed dads report investing 2X more than surveyed non-dads in weight loss each year, with dads spending $980 and non-dads spending $433 annually. Dads are also spending more than surveyed moms, who report they’ve spent $463 in the past year on weight loss products and services.

Here’s a look at what surveyed dads have done in the past, or are doing currently, to stay fit.

74% of dads have purchased products from a telehealth company to lose weight vs. 52% of non-dads



10 Ways Dads Are Shaping Up Differently Than The Rest

infographic of Top 10 Ways Dads are Shaping Up

Percentage of survey respondents who say they’ve done each of the 10 actions above in the past, or are currently doing so.



Dads Report Feeling More Confident, Healthy, Attractive, Sexual, and Youthful

Table showing Ways dads are feeling confident, healthy, attractive, etc.

This seems to be having a halo effect on their sex lives: 42% of surveyed dads say sex has gotten better for them vs. 36% of surveyed non-dads who report the same. What’s more: Dads are more likely than non-dads to describe themselves as attractive (71% vs. 65%), healthy (72% vs. 66%), youthful (64% vs. 55%), and sexual (64% vs. 57%).*

Their positive self-perception seems to have had a positive impact on their overall confidence, too: 77% of surveyed dads describe themselves as confident vs. 70% of surveyed non-dads. (See full list of feel-good attributes above.)

*Dads Over Index on Feel-Good Attributes

Percentage of survey respondents who rate themselves as a 4 or 5 for each of the attributes above on a 5-point scale.



10 Perfect Ways to Start Dad’s Day

Table showing dad attributes.

Respondents were asked to select three things that would create the perfect start to their day.

Just because dads are feeling fitter and more confident doesn’t mean they don’t have a soft side. A simple “I love you” from a significant other tops dads’ list of what would make their morning. Surveyed dads ranked “My partner saying I love you” as number one on a list of what would be the best start to their day.

Surveyed moms, on the other hand, just want some R&R. One-third of moms (33%) said the perfect morning starts with a good night’s sleep, as compared to just one-fifth of dads (20%).

Rounding out dads’ top three ways to start their morning were “A good cup of coffee” (22%) and “Great morning sex” (21%).

Also notable: Dads were nearly 2X more likely than moms to say they’d love to start their day with an inspiring idea (14% vs. 8%), and they were also more likely than moms to prioritize a moment to mediate (15% vs. 11%). See full list above.

Dads’ softer side popped up in other places in our study. When asked what they prioritize more in life, romance or sleep, surveyed fathers chose romance (54%) over sleep (46%) — whereas moms chose sleep (57%) over romance (43%). This need for a little TLC seems to be specific to dads: non-dads also prioritized sleep (56%) over romance (44%).

*Percentage of dads and non-dads who rated themselves as a 4 or 5 on a 5-point scale for each attribute.



Data & Methodology

Table showing perfect ways to start dads’ days

This study is based on a 5,504-person online survey, which included 5,000 18-to-65-year-old respondents in the top 50 metropolitan areas (100 respondents per city) and a nationally representative sample of 504 18-to-65-year-old respondents to contextualize results. The study was fielded in May 2024.

Findings were analyzed by more than 100 demographic and psychographic cuts, including city, region, gender (when we refer to “women” and “men,” we include all people who self-identify as such), age, race and ethnicity, relationship status, parenting status, sexual orientation (heterosexual, bisexual, gay, lesbian, pansexual, asexual, queer, etc.), and political affiliation, among other areas of interest.

All data in this study are from this source, unless otherwise noted. Independent research firm, Culture Co-op, conducted and analyzed research and findings.

Tips to Improve Your Health

If you’re thinking about starting a health journey, there are research-backed things you can do to get started.

