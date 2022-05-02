

Jamie Squire // Getty Images

Favorites to win the Kentucky Derby

More than 150,000 will pack into Churchill Downs on May 7, 2022, to see what’s been dubbed as “the most exciting two minutes in sports.” Like Super Bowl Sunday, the Kentucky Derby horse race is an annual sports tradition that speaks to some of the greatest American passions—high-stakes competition, athletics, and pageantry. The event has become part of the country’s fabric—a sign that summer’s almost here.

Over the last few decades, many of the victors in this race also happened to be the preferred pick of Las Vegas bookmakers. The betting favorite has finished first at the Kentucky Derby 10 times since 2000—even though in the 20 years before that (from 1980 to 1999), not a single odds-on favorite won the race.

Though the smart money has been with the star horse since the turn of the millennium, the real excitement comes when an unlikely contender breaks away from the pack. In 2005 and 2009, respectively, Giacomo and Mine That Bird shocked the world as 50-1 underdogs. And though the bettors made rich by the greatest upset in Derby history will probably be watching this race from the great beyond, it’s worth mentioning that a horse named Donerail won the race as an incredible 91-1 underdog in 1913.

The 2022 running of the Derby will be the 148th in history. Whether you’re looking for a safe bet or considering a dark horse, Stacker has ranked the odds of all the thoroughbreds running this year’s race from longest to shortest using data from Bovada and Horse Racing Nation. Read on to see who has the best odds of landing in the winner’s circle.

Jamie Squire // Getty Images

#19. Happy Jack (tie)

– Odds: +8,000

– Jockey: D. O’Neill

– Trainer: R. Bejarano



Andy Lyons // Getty Images

#19. Summer Is Tomorrow (tie)

– Odds: +8,000

– Jockey: M. Barzalona

– Trainer: B. Seemar



Patrick Smith // Getty Images

#18. Ethereal Road

– Odds: +6,600

– Jockey: L. Contreras

– Trainer: D. Lukas



Jamie Squire // Getty Images

#17. Tawny Port

– Odds: +4,000

– Jockey: R. Santana Jr.

– Trainer: B. Cox

Andy Lyons // Getty Images

#16. Barber Road

– Odds: +3,500

– Jockey: R. Gutierrez

– Trainer: J. Ortiz



Andy Lyons // Getty Images

#14. Pioneer Of Medina (tie)

– Odds: +3,300

– Jockey: J. Bravo

– Trainer: T. Pletcher



Douglas P. DeFelice // Getty Images

#14. Classic Causeway (tie)

– Odds: +3,300

– Jockey: J. Leparoux

– Trainer: B. Lynch



Andy Lyons // Getty Images

#13. Crown Pride

– Odds: +2,800

– Jockey: C. Lemaire

– Trainer: K. Shintani



Andy Lyons // Getty Images

#11. Tiz The Bomb (tie)

– Odds: +2,200

– Jockey: B. Hernandez, Jr.

– Trainer: K. McPeek



Jamie Squire // Getty Images

#11. Zozos (tie)

– Odds: +2,200

– Jockey: M. Franco

– Trainer: B. Cox

Andy Lyons // Getty Images

#10. Simplification

– Odds: +2,000

– Jockey: J. Ortiz

– Trainer: A. Sano



Andy Lyons // Getty Images

#9. Cyberknife

– Odds: +1,800

– Jockey: F. Geroux

– Trainer: B. Cox



Andy Lyons // Getty Images

#8. Smile Happy

– Odds: +1,600

– Jockey: C. Lanerie

– Trainer: K. McPeek

Andy Lyons // Getty Images

#6. Charge It (tie)

– Odds: +1,200

– Jockey: L. Saez

– Trainer: T. Pletcher



Matthew Stockman // Getty Images

#6. White Abarrio (tie)

– Odds: +1,200

– Jockey: T. Gaffalione

– Trainer: S. Joseph,



Andy Lyons // Getty Images

#5. Mo Donegal

– Odds: +1,000

– Jockey: I. Ortiz Jr.

– Trainer: T. Pletcher



Jamie Squire // Getty Images

#3. Messier (tie)

– Odds: +800

– Jockey: J. Velazquez

– Trainer: T. Yakteen



Jamie Squire // Getty Images

#3. Taiba (tie)

– Odds: +800

– Jockey: M. Smith

– Trainer: T. Yakteen

Andy Lyons // Getty Images

#1. Epicenter (tie)

– Odds: +400

– Jockey: J. Rosario

– Trainer: S. Asmussen

Andy Lyons // Getty Images

#1. Zandon (tie)

– Odds: +400

– Jockey: F. Prat

– Trainer: C. Brown