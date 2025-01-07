r.classen // Shutterstock

7 mind-blowing, eye-opening road trip destinations for the cannabis enthusiast

Since the green rush began, cannabis tourism has been in a particularly hazy territory. Forty states and the District of Columbia have legalized marijuana since the mid-90s, either for medical or recreational use, but the plant remains illegal at the federal level. According to the U.S. National Survey on Drug Use and Health, in 2022, more people reported using cannabis daily or nearly daily than alcohol drinkers in previous years.

Residents of states where it’s legal have many options to enjoy the high life, whether it be buying from a dispensary or growing marijuana at home. For those who live in states where the plant is still frowned upon, there’s a demand among enthusiasts to travel to places where they can legally buy and consume—according to state laws, at least. This phenomenon creates some unique cooperation challenges between the state and federal governments.

Local law enforcement may have decriminalized weed possession based on state and county laws—for example, California allows adults to possess 28.5 grams of marijuana at a time—but federal laws still criminalize any possession. Agencies such as the TSA, which checks bags at the airport, may still confiscate items bought at local dispensaries. Travelers interested in taking a mind-bending road trip may need to consider the legislation of every state they’ll drive through and determine whether cannabis possession could put them at risk of breaking local laws.

If all these challenges don’t sway you from taking a cannabis vacation, there are plenty of places across the country that not only sell, but tell multifaceted stories about marijuana and its high-minded history in the United States. Outwander compiled a list of must-see museums, dispensaries, and other cannabis-involved activity centers across the United States.

When planning a trip like this, though, cannabis tourists should make a plan for getting around; states that have legalized cannabis still have laws in place to ensure people don’t drive under the influence. Here are a few destinations with friendly state laws that offer unique sites to dive into the politics and history of this psychoactive, highly regulated, and curious plant.





Alexi J. Rosenfeld // Getty Images

THC NYC, New York City

The House of Cannabis, known as THC NYC for short, is a multifaceted exploration of all the ways marijuana has impacted our culture. Whether exploring its impact on art, music, politics, and social justice (including the war on drugs), the 10 exhibits across several floors at THC intend to leave no stone unturned.

There’s also a large cannabis garden on-site, where visitors can learn all about the plant’s growth and cultivation. The first floor has a gift shop, complete with glass-blowing, and plenty of snacks for sale.

Mario Tama // Getty Images

The Dockside Cannabis Museum, Seattle

Dockside Cannabis is a recreational dispensary—the state of Washington legalized recreational weed in 2012—with four branches around Seattle. Its one location south of downtown Seattle is also home to the Dockside Cannabis Museum, which tells a precannabis-prohibition story of how doctors and pharmacists used weed as medicine.

See apothecary artifacts from before 1937 and learn how groundbreaking science of the early 20th century used the plant to treat conditions like Parkinson’s disease and even a common cough.

Helen H. Richardson // The Denver Post via Getty Images

The International Church of Cannabis, Denver

Like its northern neighbors, Colorado legalized recreational marijuana in 2012. For those looking to connect their recreational or medicinal use to a higher calling, the International Church of Cannabis is here to serve. Members, called Elevationists, believe in the sacred power of cannabis to help people further their spiritual journey.

Visitors are welcome to tour the church or join in a laser light and guided meditation event called Beyond. Children are welcome as well unless cannabis (called sacrament among Elevationists) is being burned, according to the churches’ rules and local laws.

Michael Vi // Shutterstock

Planet 13, Las Vegas

Nevada legalized recreational marijuana in 2017, and since then, more than 150 dispensaries have opened across the state. Las Vegas, naturally, decided to go bigger with the world’s largest dispensary: Planet 13 in Las Vegas.

At this 112,000-square-foot facility, you’ll find much more on the property: a dispensary showroom plus immersive exhibits, artwork, and even a tattoo shop. If you need more to do during your visit, the on-site coffee shop, restaurant, and bar round out the attractions. Planet 13 is about a 10-minute drive from the Las Vegas Strip, but the dispensary also offers free shuttles to and from the majority of hotels on the Strip.

David L. Ryan // The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Core Social Justice Cannabis Museum, Boston

The Core Social Justice Cannabis Museum is a free art museum that challenges visitors to review the inequities of U.S. drug policies and laws, specifically regarding cannabis. Exhibits at this cannabis museum tackle topics such as racial disparities among people imprisoned for weed and government encroachment in arresting and charging people for suspected possession. The museum also pays homage to artists and cultural leaders who have faced legal issues due to alleged marijuana use.

Before visitors leave, they can visit the so-called cannfessional: a place where everyday people talk about their use to eliminate the stigma of marijuana use and possession. The museum and on-site dispensary are open to those 21 and over, based on Massachusetts law.

Florilegius // Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The Cannabis Museum, Athens, Ohio

Ohio is the most recent state on this list to allow adults recreational cannabis use, passing its laws in 2023. The Cannabis Museum documents the storied history of cannabis in the U.S. The museum says marijuana had thousands of uses before prohibition in 1937. Its purpose is to expose the hidden history of this distinctive plant.

The museum holds occasional workshops covering topics such as hemp harvesting and growing marijuana at home. For serious researchers, the onsite library and collections hold rare books and artifacts, some of which are limited editions and may not be available anywhere else in the world.

Barbara Munker // picture alliance via Getty Images

The Cannabis Trail, Santa Cruz to Weaverville, California

California was the first state to legalize marijuana use; it did so back in 1996 when it allowed for medical marijuana. Northern California was the epicenter of this national shift, so the state created The Cannabis Trail to preserve and share the story.

The trail stretches across nine counties, from Santa Cruz to Weaverville. Its landmarks and a monument preserve the places and people who have carried on the movement. Travelers can stop by recommended farms and dispensaries along the trail that tell a piece of the story—and they are open for business.

Story editing by Carren Jao. Additional editing by Elisa Huang. Copy editing and photo selection by Kristen Wegrzyn.

This story originally appeared on Outwander and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.