3 things to know this morning – February 21, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. Former Jefferson County Prosecutor Robin Dunn was arrested Saturday night. He was found in possession of approximately 60 counterfeit pills, commonly known as “dirty thirties” which contain Fentanyl.

2. The Wyoming Department of Transportation closed Teton Pass this morning. No parking is currently allowed at the summit of Teton Pass and Coal Creek. It is anticipated that the parking restrictions will be in effect throughout the day. US 191/189 through Hoback Canyon was also closed down this morning for avalanche mitigation. Several highways are also closed in Idaho this morning. Check your State's 511 website for the latest updates.

3. The Pocatello City Council unanimously passed a resolution allowing 'Bird Rides Inc.' to operate a fleet of 50 and 350 scooters in the Gate City. They hope to have the new rides running this summer.