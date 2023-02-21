US Hwy 89 closed in both direction through Montpelier Canyon

MONTPELIER, Idaho (KXPI/KIFI) - Multiple snow slides have closed U.S. Highway 89 east of Montpelier Tuesday.

Bear Lake County Sheriff Bart Heslington confirmed that Montpelier Canyon Road is closed in both directions between Montpelier and Geneva. He said his office first received reports of the slide about 2 p.m. Tuesday. He said no drivers were caught in the slides.

Sheriff Heslington said the Idaho Transportation Department has arrived with snow removal equipment. No word on when the road crews will have the highway re-open.

The sheriff said they have not talked yet about future avalanche mitigation. Right now they are focusing on getting the highway open for travelers.