Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
today at 2:46 PM
Published 2:55 PM

US Hwy 89 closed in both direction through Montpelier Canyon

montpelier canyon hwy89 closed
Todd Kunz
Hwy 89 closed in both directions between Montpelier and Geneva Tues., Feb. 21, 2023.

MONTPELIER, Idaho (KXPI/KIFI) - Multiple snow slides have closed U.S. Highway 89 east of Montpelier Tuesday.

Bear Lake County Sheriff Bart Heslington confirmed that Montpelier Canyon Road is closed in both directions between Montpelier and Geneva. He said his office first received reports of the slide about 2 p.m. Tuesday. He said no drivers were caught in the slides.

Sheriff Heslington said the Idaho Transportation Department has arrived with snow removal equipment. No word on when the road crews will have the highway re-open.

The sheriff said they have not talked yet about future avalanche mitigation. Right now they are focusing on getting the highway open for travelers.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Todd Kunz

Todd is an anchor for Eyewitness News 3, Local News 8 and Fox 5.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content