School Closure – February 23, 2023
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - We have a school closure for you this morning.
Island Park Charter School District 540 is closed today.
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - We have a school closure for you this morning.
Island Park Charter School District 540 is closed today.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.