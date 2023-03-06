3 things to know this morning – March 6, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Monday.

1. Former Idaho Governor Phil Batt passed away in his home Saturday, Batt served as Idaho’s 29th Governor from 1995 to 1999, as well as Lieutenant Governor, and Senator during his career.

2. The Sugar Salem School District is asking their patrons to renew a supplemental levy. The levy is about $300,000 a year for the next 2 years, up from the previous $200,000 a year. The district says they felt the need to raise the price due to inflation.

3. The Senate Education Committee is debating whether or not to use $61 million annually from the Land Endowment General Fund to pay for growing education costs. They say education is currently facing three problems: school maintenance, population growth, and inflation.