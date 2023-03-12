Community Food Basket needs our help on road to recovery following a break in

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The Community Food Basket is recovering after a few people broke into the new building location. Someone threw a tire jack into a building window, causing damage to the property, and stealing items in the building. The executive director of the Community Food Basket says they were sad to hear about the incident.

"We were basically heartbroken and devastated by the whole," said Ariel Jackson. She says the food basket is a community organization with a desire to give back to the community and encourages those who need help to reach out and ask.

Since the incident occurred, cardboard and tables now block the shattered window, and cameras have been installed facing the main entrance, something that Jackson didn't expect to have to do. "We're having to divert funds to put in security. And those kinds of things, things that we never thought we would have to do is is sad."

As the need to secure the new building continues, Jackson says the Community Food Basket needs help. Thursday March 18th, 2023, the food basket will be holding an ice cream social, including music and all of the ice cream people can eat.

Jackson says its also a chance for the community to come in and see the new building. "It serves two purposes. It'll show the community the new building that they maybe have not had a chance to see and see what a great facility it's going to be, and also help us provide the funding to make it secure and safe."

As the Food Basket prepares for the upcoming fundraiser they say that already the community has rallied behind them giving them tons of support. "as soon as our Facebook post hit our Facebook page, we started receiving support from the community. What can we do to help? How can we get you back on your feet? What can we do? And that's when we decided to do kind of a little event."

The Fundraiser will take place Thursday March 18th, 2023 from 6-8p.m., and will be at 351 West 14th Street in Idaho Falls.