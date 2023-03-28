3 things to know this morning – March 28, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. Idaho Governor Brad Little vetoed the so-called property tax relief bill. He is sending it back to the State legislature to simplify it. The bill called for property tax relief and would provide money to school districts for paying-off levies and bonds over the next few years.

2. A new Safe Teen Assessment Center is being built in the former Robert Allen Car Dealership on North 5th Avenue in Pocatello. It will help prevent and divert youth from entering the juvenile justice and child welfare systems. Construction is expected to be completed by June.

3. Tonight at 7 pm, Eastern Idaho Public Health will host a free interactive event warning parents and local teens about the dangers of vaping. It will be at the Idaho Falls Civic Auditorium on Holmes Avenue. Everyone is welcome to attend.