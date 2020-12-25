Snow Forecast Starting Tonight

Videos

Pacific system brings us chances to accumulate 1-3" of snow in IF and Pocatello beginnning early tomorrow morning and through the day. A convergence zone may also contribute to additional amounts and mountain snow totals may be at 6-8" by the end of the event lingering into Sunday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued to the central mountains, eastern highlands and Jackson Hole. A winter storm warning for all areas around Jackson Hole and Teton Pass. This may impact travel with winds gusting from the southwest 15-20 mph. Temperatures will be warmer with this storm @33 due to increasing cloudiness tonight and moisture approaching with winds shifting.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather