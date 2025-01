IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - "Going Dutch" premiered on FOX 5 Thursday night.

Denis Leary plays a U.S. Army Colonel reassigned to a new base in the Netherlands, where surprises await.

Fox shared a touch of Dutch with our anchor team Jeff Roper and Kailey Galaviz. They were chocolate clogs with a surprise inside.

Kailey tried to open the clog. Watch the video above to see what happened.