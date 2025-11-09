Cops and Kids Annual “Stuff the Stocking” Fundraiser in Chubbuck

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Yesterday, officers from the Bannock County Sheriff's Office, Pocatello and Chubbuck Police Departments as well as the Idaho State Police banded together to raise money for the Cops and Kids program at the Walmart in Chubbuck.

The fundraiser has existed for over 20 years. With the money raised, local police will shop one on one with children in families of need to help purchase gifts for their families as well as necessities like coats, jackets, boots and more.

Their goal is to help 85 families this year. Sergeant Richard Sampson said, "It gives us a sense of belonging, togetherness and a sense of purpose. There are a lot of families out here less fortunate and they deserve to have a good holiday too."

The program not only helps families in need during the holiday season, but it helps to foster a positive relationship between children and local police. Sergeant Jodi Weaver said, "I want to start building good relationships with kids and law enforcements from a young age so they don't feel like they're scared of them. They get that three hour event with them and it's lifetime memories for sure."

If you weren't at Walmart yesterday to donate to the stockings, you can go online to bannockcounty.gov for more information on other ways to donate to the cause. Parents can also go online to SICA's website to sign their child up and see if they qualify.

The Cops and Kids event will be held at the Chubbuck Walmart on December 6th.