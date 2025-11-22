Idaho Falls Kicks Off the Holiday Season with Annual Tree Lighting

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Idaho Falls, the Farmer's Market and Idaho Falls Downtown Development collaborated to make the annual tree lighting and holiday fair a successful start to the Christmas season.

Thousands of locals made their way to the Broadway Plaza for all the festivities. The holiday market took over Memorial Drive with booths ranging from toffee to hand-sewn clothing.

Santa and Mrs. Claus were also available by a secondary Christmas tree to take photos with little ones. People enjoyed warm drinks, holiday treats and food provided by local and visiting food trucks. A fan favorite of the event is the complimentary horse-drawn trolly rides.

This year, even the water tower was lit with red and green lights. One local, Deon Brady, said she and her husband come every year for the tree lighting event.

"I just love what the city is doing to kick off the holiday season. You know, honoring the veterans that were shown on this tree was amazing," said Brady. "And just coming down into taking in the farmers market. Every year I put it on my calendar, yep that's date night!"

Many purchased light-up balloons for their children and spent the night walking around the vendor booths and listening to the holiday music.

"I like to go farmer's market every summer, so I came out for the farmers markets, and it's even better here tonight," said local Koeskeese. "I think it's good to have community events, to go to things and get out of the house. There's a lot of fun stuff to do here."







