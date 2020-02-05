Winter weather alerts stretch over 2,000 miles from New Mexico to Maine

Weather

Millions will be affected by a strengthening winter storm that is shifting from the southern Plains toward the eastern United States.

The storm’s colder drier air will clash with warm moist air across the eastern US through week’s end. This clash will lead to a swath of snow from Texas to New England, sleet across the Midwest to the mid-Atlantic and severe storms and flooding rains across the Southeast.

Exactly where wintry weather will fall

Snow and ice will create dangerous travel conditions in the northern part of the storm. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather watches, warnings and advisories that stretch over 2,000 miles from New Mexico to Maine. There are more than 65 million people that could experience winter precipitation.

“This is a rather significant winter storm for northwestern Texas, with 4 to 8 inches of snow likely through Wednesday evening,” according to the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center (WPC).

SNOW

ICE

Severe storms and possible tornadoes will impact the Southeast

A deep surge of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will fuel multiple rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms, especially from the central Gulf Coast to the southern Appalachians.

Wednesday’s threat covers more than 11 million people from Louisiana into Mississippi and Alabama, including New Orleans, Birmingham, and Mobile.

The threat is mostly for dangerous winds, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The threat shifts east Thursday and intensifies. The weather service’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) is forecasting an enhanced — level 3 of 5 — threat from Georgia into the Carolinas.

Damaging wind gusts and perhaps a tornado or two are possible during the day Thursday the SPC said.

Flooding is a concern from the Southeast into the mid-Atlantic, where nearly 25 million are under a flood watch, including Mobile, Montgomery, Atlanta, and Nashville.

“Rainfall totals through Friday morning are expected to be on the order of 2 to 4 inches from the Florida Panhandle to New Jersey, with isolated 4 to 6 inch amounts possible,” according to the WPC forecast.