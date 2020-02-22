Nevada rain and snow on caucus day

Weather

Nevada voters will have a less than ideal day for caucusing. Rain and snow will impact travel and make roads treacherous.

Beginning Saturday morning, light to moderate rain will fall over much of Southern Nevada with snow expected for higher elevations.

Rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.50 inches are expected, with slightly higher amounts possible for extreme southern Nevada. Thunderstorms are likely along and south of I-40.

This will cause slick roads and possible travel problems. .

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Spring Mountains and the Sheep Range until Saturday evening at 8.

The Spring Mountains could see 3 to 8 inches from 7,000 to 8,500 feet, with more than 8 inches of snow above that.

Air traffic delays due to low clouds are also possible.

An area of low pressure off the Pacific is moving into the desert Southwest, bringing torrential rain for Arizona, as well. The rain will begin Friday night and linger into Saturday.

Flash flood watches are in effect for much of southcentral Arizona.

The possibility of heavy rain and even thunderstorms will threaten the area.

Rain totals could reach 1 to 1.5 inches, with higher amounts across the high terrain east of Phoenix. The rain could lead to flash flooding.

Much of the system will push east by Sunday.