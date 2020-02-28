Blizzard conditions will make traveling through upstate New York ‘difficult to impossible’ on Friday, forecasters say

Weather

There’s more snow on the way for parts of upstate New York.

A blizzard warning is still in effect through 4 p.m. Friday in the eastern Lake Ontario region, the National Weather Service said. That could mean up to 2 more feet of snow over a region already covered by up to 12 inches of snow in some parts, CNN meteorologist Haley Brink said.

“Travel will be very difficult to impossible,” the weather service said. “Blowing and drifting snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes.”

“Travel is strongly discouraged,” the service added.

The highest snowfall totals are expected near Watertown, New York, with up to 30 inches of snow possible through Saturday, Brink said.

The expected strong winds are also what’s keeping the blizzard warnings alive.

Wind gusts up to 60 mph throughout Friday could lead to tree damage and power outages, Brink said.