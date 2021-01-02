The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Saturday, January 2, 2021
NATIONAL SUMMARY
The same storm that brought up to 2 feet of snow in Texas
and glazed areas of the Midwest and central Appalachians in
ice in the past couple of days will finish up in New England
today with areas of heavy snow, ice and rain. Trailing
moisture will contribute to lingering rain and thunderstorms
in the Southeast states. Meanwhile, snow is forecast to
break out over parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri and
Kansas, before aiming for more of the Midwest at night and
then the Northeast on Sunday and Monday. Most areas from the
Dakotas to western Texas and California can expect a dry day
with some sunshine. A train of storms will continue to affect
the Northwest with drenching rain along the coast and spotty
snow inland. Storms are expected to dip farther south into
California with rain and mountain snow this coming week.
SPECIAL WEATHER
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 86 at Immokalee, FL
National Low Friday -23 at Yellowstone N.P., WY
