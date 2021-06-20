The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Sunday, June 20, 2021
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Claudette is forecast to continue to push across the
Southeast throughout the day today, bringing with it waves
of heavy, tropical rainfall from Georgia to the Carolinas.
While a slight to moderate drought remains in portions of
this area, there will be the threat for flooding. Elsewhere,
a potent storm will bring a wave of severe thunderstorms
across parts of Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, southern Wisconsin
and into northern Indiana and Michigan. These storms could
bring damaging wind gusts as well as hail and even an
isolated tornado into the evening. Some rain and
thunderstorms will also impact the rest of Wisconsin as well
as Minnesota. Extreme temperatures will continue to bake the
Southwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 125 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Saturday 32 at Bodie State Park, CA
_____
