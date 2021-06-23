The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Wednesday, June 23, 2021
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Cool air with low humidity already established over the
Midwest and Appalachians will expand to the coastal areas of
the Northeast today. As a front stalls over the central Gulf
coast and the Southeastern coast, repeating showers and
thunderstorms will raise the risk of flooding. Conditions
may be the worst in areas that were hit with heavy rain from
Claudette this past weekend. Warmth will build over the
Plains and northern Rockies as slightly cooler air with very
spotty thunderstorms settle over the Northwest. The heat in
the Southwest will back off a bit today with some places
forecast to stop short of 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Very
spotty storms over the Southwest are likely to bring only
little rain, while lightning may start wildfires.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 116 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Tuesday 30 at Cadillac, MI
