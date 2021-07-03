The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Saturday, July 3, 2021
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Chilly air at the middle layer of the atmosphere will
translate to cool weather at the surface with spotty showers
and thundershowers in the Northeast today. As heat builds
over the North Central states, most places can expect a dry
day. Downpours by way of thunderstorms are predicted from
the southern Atlantic coast to the Gulf coast and southern
portion of the Great Plains. Localized flash flooding is
likely due to the slow-moving nature of the storms. Much of
the West is forecast to remain dry, sunny and hot. Due to
moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the Gulf of California,
spotty late-day storms are in store. The wildfire risk will
continue through the weekend. Meanwhile, Elsa is expected to
race westward across the north-central Caribbean and
approach Hispaniola.
SPECIAL WEATHER
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 119 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Friday 35 at Wolcott, CO
