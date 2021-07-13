The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Tuesday, July 13, 2021
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Today will be unsettled for the Eastern states in general
due to locally torrential downpours and flooding concerns. A
few storms in New York state and the mid-Atlantic may be
severe with damaging wind as the primary risk. Another zone
where storms can be severe at the local level is likely to
stretch from northeastern Texas to Ohio and the Lower
Peninsula of Michigan. A dry day is in store for most of the
Plains, except for northern areas, where storms will be on
the prowl. Sporadic but heavy thunderstorms are forecast to
erupt around the Rockies and Desert Southwest during the
afternoon. These can provide temporary relief from the heat.
Most areas are forecast to remain dry and very hot with an
ongoing risk of wildfires. Smoke from the fires can be
extensive and pose a hazard to some people.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 127 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Monday 34 at Walden, CO
_____
