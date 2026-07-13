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Local Forecast

Temps slowly decreasing this week with scattered thunderstorms

KIFI
By
today at 3:31 PM
Published 3:30 PM

We’ll keep the hot weather rolling out of the south for Tuesday, with high temperatures well into the mid to upper 90’s. We’re starting to see more isolated thunderstorms build for Tuesday evening. Look for more thunderstorms throughout this week.

For Monday night, look for passing clouds with a low temperature in the mid to lower 60’s.

Sunny and hot Tuesday, with high temperatures reaching the upper 90’s for the Snake River Plain. There is a slight chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Winds from the south around 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

High temperatures for Wednesday will reach the lower to mid 90’s for the Snake River Plain. Look for a few PM thunderstorms and showers.

More of the same for Thursday, with high temperatures in the lower 90’s for the Snake River Plain. Scattered thunderstorms are expected for the afternoon.

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Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

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