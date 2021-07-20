The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Tuesday, July 20, 2021
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Slow-moving showers and thunderstorms will drench areas of
the South from Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas to Arizona
and southern Utah today. The heavy storm activity may lead
to incidents of flash flooding and not only in locations
that have been hit hard with rain on prior days. More storms
are also forecast to pivot back into the Northeast and have
the potential to be heavy and gusty as well. Most areas from
the mid-Atlantic coast to the central Plains will be free of
rain and generally sunny with a hot afternoon. A few storms
are expected for the balance of the interior West, but most
of these will bring little rain. As such, lightning and
gusty winds from the storms can lead to new wildfires. Most
of the Pacific coast is expected to remain free of rain.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 116 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Monday 37 at Fraser, CO
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather
Comments