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Local Forecast

Scattered thunderstorms this week with highs in the 90’s

KIFI
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Published 4:28 PM

We’re seeing some thunderstorms in the evening and late-night hours. Low temperatures are only dropping to the mid to lower 60’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds will be out of the southwest around 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

High pressure remains to our east, with a moisture flow from the south. Combined, we’ll see hot days with scattered thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening hours. For Wednesday, there is a chance of rain and thunderstorms, under mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures in the Snake River Plain will reach the lower 90’s.

Partly cloudy for Thursday with highs in the lower to mid 90’s. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening.

On Friday, there is a slight chance of rain between noon and 3pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Daytime high temperatures will reach the mid 90’s.

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Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

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